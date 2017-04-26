Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson, left, celebrates after making a 3-point shot as coach Quin Snyder stands nearby during the second half in Game 5 of the team'sp NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Jazz won 96-92. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SALT LAKE CITY — The odds are stacked heavily in Utah’s favor after capturing Game 5 of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers. History says NBA teams that win Game 5 of 2-2 series have gone on to win a seven-game series 82 percent of the time.

But as excited as the Jazz were to knock off the Clippers at the Staples Center, they were rather subdued in the locker room Tuesday night as they looked ahead to Game 6 Friday night at Vivint Arena (8:30 p.m.). There wasn’t a lot of back-slapping or celebrating going on, but rather a quiet resolve to take care of business later this week.

“For us, we have to treat this one like a must-win,” said Gordon Hayward, who scored a team-high 27 points, after the game. “We want to close it out in Salt Lake City. We definitely don’t want to come back here for Game 7.”

“We still have work to be done,” said Joe Johnson, who hit two key baskets in the final three minutes. “We have to go home with a business mindset and not be overconfident, but confident enough, This has to be our Game 7 in Game 6.”

“We don’t want to come back here obviously,” added Joe Ingles. “We have a couple of days to get healthy and get a bit of rest and be ready to go Friday.”

Coach Quin Snyder, who called it “a good win,” pointed out that as a team, everything is new as far as the playoffs go and that the Jazz haven’t accomplished anything yet despite beating the Clippers three times.

“Every game, after every game, before every game, it’s a position our team hasn’t been in,” Snyder said. “We haven’t played in a Game 1, we’ve never been 1-1, we’ve never been up 3-2, it’s different. We know how difficult it is to win a series, particularly against a team like this. We still haven’t done anything yet.”

In Tuesday night’s win, the Jazz gutted out a victory against a Clippers team that was in a bit of desperation mode without Blake Griffin, who is out for the series with an injured foot. There’s been a lot of speculation that this might be the last iteration of this Clippers team that has been together for the last half-dozen years.

However, the Jazz came back from an early hole with 11 straight points in the early going and kept control of the game for most of the night. They took a three-point halftime lead and pushed the lead to 11 early in the fourth quarter at 69-58.

When the Clippers recovered with 11 straight points of their own to quickly tie the score at 69, the Jazz didn’t panic. After a timeout, Hayward calmly sank a jumper, then sank a 3-pointer after Rodney Hood sank a three, to move the lead back to eight.

From there, the Jazz showed poise in holding off a desperate rally fueled by Chris Paul and J.J. Redick and coming away with a 96-92 victory. Besides Hayward's 27, the Jazz got 16 from Rodney Hood, 14 from Johnson, 12 from Hill and 11 points, 11 rebounds and five steals from center Rudy Gobert.

“I thought it was great,” said Johnson, the 35-year-old veteran of 11 years of playoff series. “We are kind of growing up in the moment. These guys have never been in this situation, so to have this threat waiting for us and to come out with a win is important. It gives us confidence.”

Despite Tuesday’s discouraging loss in front of their home fans, the Clippers feel they can even the series Friday night and take the series back to L.A.

“We have to have the desperation going up to Utah and winning,” said coach Doc Rivers. “We’ve won there before. We’ve won in the playoffs there before. This team is not going to quit, I can tell you that.”

“It’s no secret our back’s against the wall, down 3-2,” said Paul. “Fortunately we’ve got a lot of guys in the locker room who had to do this a couple of years ago. We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do.”

The Jazz are expecting to get a big lift from the home crowd on Friday night when they have a chance to close out the series and advance to a second-round series against Golden State.

“There’s going to be so much energy in that building,” said Hayward. “Our fans are tremendous, and playing in front of them, I know they’re going to be loud.”