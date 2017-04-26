He's been a great addition to us, not only on the field, but off the field.

SALT LAKE CITY — Josh Lapiana was the starting pitcher when Utah clinched the Pac-12 championship last May with a victory over Washington at Smith’s Ballpark.

“That was such an awesome experience,” he recalled. “My family was able to make it, a lot of friends were watching back home.”

How Lapiana wound up on the mound that day is a story in itself. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound lefty took an unusual path to the Utes. His odyssey began in Bridgeport, Pennsylvania (near Pittsburgh) at Chartiers Valley High School. From there, he went on to play for the Akron Zips.

“I was a good high school player but I wasn’t great,” Lapiana said. “I threw the ball like 77 miles per hour my senior year. So I didn’t have my fair share of Division 1 offers.”

Lapiana landed at Akron, Ohio, which had a program and a coaching staff that he liked. It was a place where Lapiana saw himself becoming a lot better. As a freshman, he went 2-3 with a 4.40 earned run average.

That summer, though, the Zips dropped their baseball program because of budget cuts.

“So it all gets crazy after that,” said Lapiana, who talked to a couple of schools before committing to Calhoun Community College in Alabama.

An opportunity to visit Utah materialized, and Lapiana, who had never really been west of Chicago, wound up making a recruiting visit to Utah. He acknowledged falling in love with the situation.

“I thought it was a great fit,” Lapiana said. “I think it’s worked out pretty good for everybody.”

In his first season with the Utes, the 6-foot-4, 205-pounder made 18 appearances and 16 starts. Lapiana was 4-6 with a 4.25 ERA. He was second on the team with 52 strikeouts and was tied for first in the Pac-12 with six pickoffs. His first victory was a three-hit, complete-game shutout against Oregon.

“He’s been a great addition to us — not only on the field, but off the field,” said Utah coach Bill Kinneberg. “Unfortunately for Akron, they dropped the program and we kind of took a little bit of a flier.”

Kinneberg noted that it took awhile for Lapiana to establish himself. He didn’t come right in and take the spot as Utah’s third starter. It had to be earned.

Once given the opportunity, however, Lapiana helped the Utes to great success.

“He had a lot to do with that,” Kinneberg said.

Last season, Lapiana was ninth in the Pac-12 with 97 1/3 innings pitched. Besides his complete game against Oregon, he was one away from doing it again in a win over Washington State.

Lapiana logged 7 1/3 innings when the Utes clinched the title with a 21-7 victory against Washington.

“It’s been interesting,” Kinneberg said. “We can kind of throw the pitch count out with him, a little bit more than the other guys, just because he’s a different type of pitcher.”

Unlike Utah’s other starters — junior right-hander Jayson Rose (5-2, 4.01 ERA) and sophomore right-hander Riley Ottesen (4-1, 3.59 ERA) — Lapiana (3-4, 4.05 ERA) is not a power guy. As such, Kinneberg said they’re more comfortable extending him.

“You gain confidence as he goes, and in those games where he’s really in control it’s tough for that team to get any momentum going against him,” Kinneberg continued.

In Utah’s three-game sweep of No. 7 Arizona last week in Tucson, Lapiana went the distance in the 4-2 finale on Saturday. He scattered six hits and struck out six.

“He doesn’t have the overpowering arm or anything but when he gets on the mound he’s going to beat you and that’s what allows him to survive,” Kinneberg said. “In that game Saturday, it just felt like he was in control.”

So much so, in fact, that Kinneberg and pitching coach Mike Crawford, who is also Utah’s recruiting coordinator, looked at each other after Lapiana got out of the eighth inning easily and decided to let him finish things out even though the pitch count called for going to the bullpen.

“We’re not switching now and he’s going to get us through this,” Kinneberg and Crawford agreed.

Lapiana said it’s just about mixing sequences,

“If you don’t have your good stuff early, it’s about just battling and finding a way to get to the late part of the innings,” he explained.

Lapaina credits Utah’s strength and conditioning coaches for helping him become kind of a late bloomer. He said he arrived in Salt Lake City very undeveloped and not very strong.

A combination of maturity and a little bit of hard work, Lapiana added, accompanied his success.

“I was just trying to make the team at Akron. I was just trying to be a part of a Division 1 program and hopefully work my way in,” he said. “I’ve put on about 10 miles per hour since I’ve gotten here. So to just go from that — where you’re just trying to make the team and just be a part of it — to having a pretty solid role on a championship team, it’s nothing that me or my family was really expecting.”

The communications major emphasized that he’s very appreciative of how things have worked out.

“I come from a very small town where nobody’s ever really played pro ball. Nobody’s really done anything in college,” Lapiana said. “So to be doing this and have the support from the home fans is awesome.”

Having a Pennsylvania pitcher on the Utah roster is far from the norm.

“That’s kind of out of our range for recruiting,” Kinneberg acknowledged.

The circumstances that brought Lapiana to Utah, however, aren’t being dwelled upon. The Utes (18-17, 8-10) are busy pursuing a second consecutive postseason appearance. They enter this week’s three-game series against Washington State (18-20, 4-11) at Smith’s Ballpark very much in the hunt for an at-large berth to the NCAA regionals.

The task at hand has Lapiana focused on taking things one step at a time. He’s determined to help the Utes win as many games as possible. Things like playing professional baseball, thus, are on the back burner for now.

“That will be a conversation that me and my family will sit down and have,” he said. “But certainly all options are on the table at this point.”

Lapiana’s confidence is high. It was when he took the hill when Utah became the first men’s team in any sport to win a Pac-12 championship.

“It would have been tough to lose that one,” said Lapiana, who was immediately backed by a 5-0 first-inning lead in that game.

However, by his own admission, Lapiana was terrible in the bullpen while warming up. Even so, he felt relaxed in the dugout.

“So I go over to Coach K and I’m like ‘Hey, don’t worry about this. We got this. I got this. Don’t worry about it,’” Lapiana said.

