SALT LAKE CITY — The principal of an elementary school accused of some kind of misconduct will not return to the school and will instead retire, school officials say.

Edison Elementary Principal Laurie Lacy told the district she will retire, the Salt Lake City School District said Wednesday. Lacy was recently placed on leave while Salt Lake police investigate an incident at her school, 466 S. Cheyene St.

A message left at a number believed to be Lacy's was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Police say the report appears to be isolated, but beyond that, they have released few details about their probe. No criminal charges have been filed.

"The case is still an active investigation," said Salt Lake police detective Robert Ungricht.

The Division of Child and Family Services on April 12 sent officers a report accusing Lacy of misconduct, police have said. The district was on spring break that day.

On Wednesday, a district spokesman did not answer questions about when the principal informed administrators of her retirement and whether it was effective immediately.

"Regardless of Ms. Lacy’s decision to retire, the district is continuing its investigation into the allegations," spokesman Jason Olsen said in a prepared statement.

Olsen said the district would not comment further because it is a personnel issue.

An assistant principal will oversee the school until school employees and a school community council hire a new leader.

Salt Lake City School Board President Heather Bennet said she did not know specifics of the allegation and had not spoken with the former principal as of Wednesday.

"We always put the safety and the security of our students first, and we investigate any allegations of misconduct, no matter who they're against," Bennet said.

