The Gerald Clayton Quintet will be performing this Saturday, April 29, at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Salt Lake City. Joining Clayton on stage will be fellow musicians Rodney Green on drums, Ben Wendel on saxophone, Peter Bernstein on guitar and Joe Sanders on bass.

“The Clayton family have become regulars in the Jazz SLC series since we began 23 years ago,” said Gordon Hanks, founder of the series. “Gerald is particularly exciting because he’s always creating new sounds and exploring his music with a deep sense of jazz history behind him and a reverence for those musicians who have influenced him.”

A four-time Grammy-nominated pianist and composer, Clayton seriously began his journey into jazz at the prestigious Los Angeles County High School for the Arts where he received the 2002 Presidential Scholar of the Arts Award. Accolades and awards have followed him wherever he went, but he is quick to credit his family upbringing as the shaping force in his jazz life.

In an interview over the phone, Clayton talked about what it was like growing up in a world of jazz musicians.

“It was a blessing to be exposed to good music my entire life," he said. "There was a lot of love in the community of guys my dad played with and it was great to see them joking with each other and playing together and I was always welcome. And the best thing about wanting to play jazz for a living is that my parents didn’t suggest I come up with plan Bif it didn’t work out.”

So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Clayton would enter into the world of jazz. With such a strong lineage of jazz musicians, he said he felt called to the music. His father, bassist John Clayton, and his uncle, alto sax musician Jeff Clayton, along with Gerald comprise three of the five members of the Clayton Brothers Quintet.

The Clayton family history and the influence of all the musicians who came before him is continually honored in his work. His latest album, "Tributary Tales" reflects this sense of obligation he feels.

“We are all tributaries. Our narratives are similar to a small stream that comes out of a river,” Clayton said. “Every time we express ourselves musically to the world, we are connecting ourselves to a larger body of water. We have to always consider those narratives.”

The members of the quintet are serious musicians who understand and subscribe to Clayton’s musical philosophy.

“These guys bring some serious heat to the stage and we’re all in sync with each other," he said. "The beauty of jazz as opposed to other genres of music is that there isn’t a script. We are really like-minded about improvisation, of creating music in the moment. There are elements of democracy at work in the choices we make onstage.”

Asked about how they determine the sets for each concert and how they keep things fresh on the road, Gerald laughed.

“I guess it sort of works like this: Somebody will say, ‘What do you think we should start with?’ and then we take off,” he said.

But, he is careful to temper each concert so the sets are not one-dimensional.

“We always try to balance the mood," he said. "If we start out with an aggressive sound, we might then move to some standards and finally take it down to a ballad. It’s easy for us because we know each other so well and it works in our music.”

At 32, it’s pretty heady to be compared to the likes of Oscar Peterson, and Clayton is gracious and thoughtful with regard to such praise.

“It’s very flattering to be compared to one of the jazz greats like Oscar Peterson," he said. "Certainly he is one of the very best and I grew up listening to him all the time. It’s an honor to be mentioned with his name but I hope people will put such remarks into a proper perspective and realize that my personal relationship with music is my own.”

If you go …

What: Gerald Clayton Quintet

When: Saturday, April 29, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City

How much: $26.50 general, $10 students with student id

Phone: 801-355-2787

Web: artsaltlake.org

Jeff Metcalf is a professor of English at the University of Utah and an avid jazz fan.