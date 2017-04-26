The need for sufficient prayer space for Muslim students is a topic of heated discussion for universities from the east coast to Utah.

Philadelphia’s Temple University’s Interfaith Prayer Space in its Student Center is anything but spacious--only eight people can fit in the room at a time--and when a congregation of 100 gathers for Jummah on Friday afternoons, the quarters are far from sufficient reported The Temple News.

However, institutions who create prayer rooms sometimes encounter opposition for doing so, reported USA Today College. “State-run colleges have a constitutional obligation to not endorse, advance, or aid religion,’” said FFRF attorney Patrick Elliot in the article, referencing the dispute over University of Iowa’s two new prayer rooms last year. And yet despite setbacks, universities have found a significant amount of success in accommodating Muslims within their communities. Here’s how Utah schools have fared over the past five years:

BYU is no stranger to Muslim students, said The Daily Universe in 2012, noting that many come to the university “for the business program because of its reputation and low tuition.” A prayer room in the Wilkinson Center, the student hub on campus, is an added bonus. The article also mentions that Muslim students feel at home among LDS members, who hold the same conservative standards that they do.

Utah Valley University prepared for their Student Life and Wellness Center 15 years in advance, designing “a space for students of all religious orientations to pray, meditate, study, and congregate,” said The Review. Before the center opened in September 2014, The Review said some Muslim students would resort to praying in bathroom stalls; the new center has been a welcome addition.

As of January 2016, Dixie State University has also made efforts to provide places of worship for both their Muslim students as well as their faculty, the Dixie Sun News reported. “‘It’s a selling point for Dixie,” student Faheedat Ayoola from Nigeria said in the article. “‘We can go out and tell our friends, ‘Dixie does have a prayer spot.’”

Still, despite the successes of many universities, some people fear that “providing Muslim students with prayer rooms . . . constitutes an organized attempt to push Islamic law in public settings” said a Deseret News article. Such apprehension, Luke Goodrich told the Deseret News, is ill-founded. “‘The arguments used to limit the religious expression of Muslim students may ultimately be used by those who want to limit the freedoms of Christians to express their faith in public settings,’” he said in 2012.

In the same article, Asha Patel, a lawyer and observant Muslim in Salt Lake City, agreed. The calls to prayer are simple, she said. They “provide opportunities throughout the day to reorient ourselves toward God.”