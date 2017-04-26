James the Mormon announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will be performing during halftime of the Jazz game on Friday.
James Curran, a rapper commonly known as James the Mormon, has seen a recent jump in popularity after the release of his new single, “Holiday,” earlier this month.
James the Mormon shared on his blog that he grew up with a “sour taste” of the LDS Church in his mouth and eventually strayed. After several empathic people reached out to help and love, however, he returned, served a mission and has been a Mormon ever since.
“I want my actions and words to be very clear,” he wrote on the blog. “I am imperfect and I associate with and love imperfect people. I sin. I fall, but I get up and the Atonement of Christ is there for me every time I do.”
He has since had major success as a chart-topping rapper and is excited to perform at the Jazz game as evidenced by the tweet below.
Friday’s much-anticipated standoff against the Los Angeles Clippers is Game 6 in the NBA Playoffs. A win on Friday will secure the team's victory in the series.