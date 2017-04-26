James Curran, known as James the Mormon, will perform at halftime of the Utah Jazz game on Friday

James the Mormon announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will be performing during halftime of the Jazz game on Friday.

James Curran, a rapper commonly known as James the Mormon, has seen a recent jump in popularity after the release of his new single, “Holiday,” earlier this month.

James the Mormon shared on his blog that he grew up with a “sour taste” of the LDS Church in his mouth and eventually strayed. After several empathic people reached out to help and love, however, he returned, served a mission and has been a Mormon ever since.

“I want my actions and words to be very clear,” he wrote on the blog. “I am imperfect and I associate with and love imperfect people. I sin. I fall, but I get up and the Atonement of Christ is there for me every time I do.”

He has since had major success as a chart-topping rapper and is excited to perform at the Jazz game as evidenced by the tweet below.

If you'll be at the Jazz playoff game on Friday... I'll be your halftime entertainment. #takenote — James The Mormon (@jamesthemormon) April 26, 2017

Friday’s much-anticipated standoff against the Los Angeles Clippers is Game 6 in the NBA Playoffs. A win on Friday will secure the team's victory in the series.