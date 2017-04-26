Utahns aren't afraid to take vacations to an entirely new level.

U.S. News and World Report just named the Zion Ponderosa Ranch Resort in Mount Carmel, Utah, as one of the best places in the country "for families seeking a healthy blend of adventure and relaxation."

The website cites the variety of activities the resort offers as one of the main reasons it made the list, as well as its unique restaurants and upscale accommodations.

"Located just outside of Zion National Park, Zion Ponderosa Ranch Resort offers plenty of activities for those who love the great outdoors, including canyoneering, horseback riding, ATV tours, rafting, rock climbing wall, zip lining and other family-friendly adventure activities — and that's just on its property," U.S. News and World report wrote.

Places on the list were chosen for their relaxing atmospheres as well as their more adventurous activities.

Other resorts that made the list include Terranea Resort in California; Adventures on the Gorge: The Adventure Resort in West Virginia; Echo Canyon River Expeditions in Colorado; Angel Fire Resort in New Mexico; and South Seas Island Resort in Florida.

Just last week, Utah's Antelope Island was declared an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark-Sky Association.

Antelope Island was chosen for its family-friendly activities, clear night skies and unique bison population, according to the Deseret News.

“Over a million city dwellers have access to naturally dark nighttime conditions on Antelope Island thanks to the efforts of park staff in promoting conservation of the resources through appropriate outdoor lighting,” Executive Director of IDA Scott Feierabend said in a press release.

