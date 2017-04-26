PRICE — An Emery County man was ordered Wednesday to stand trial on charges of murdering his mother and brother.

Seth Gordon Peterson, 25, of Ferron, is charged in Carbon County's 7th District Court with two counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; in addition to attempted aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies; and failing to stop at the command of an officer, a third-degree felony.

He is accused of shooting and killing his mother, Susan Peterson, 45, and James Peterson, 23, on Nov. 2 in a field near a farmhouse outside Hiawatha, Carbon County. On that day, police say Susan and James Peterson had driven to the farmhouse to pick Seth Peterson up. He is accused of first shooting his mother and then his brother who went to check on her.

Susan Peterson was a mother of 15 children, ages 28 to 3.

Questions about Seth Peterson's competency have been raised during court hearings. In December, his attorney filed a notice of intent to mount a mental illness defense, according to court records.

During a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in Price, prosecutors called witnesses for about four hours before a judge determined there was enough evidence to bind the case over for trial. The defense did not call any witnesses, which is not unusual during a preliminary hearing.

After the case was bound over, Peterson entered not guilty pleas to each of the charges against him. His next court hearing is scheduled for June 19.

The Carbon County Attorney's Office said Wednesday after the hearing that there has been some discussion with the defense about resolving the case with a plea bargain, but no deal has been reached.