Larry H. Miller employees Daniel Baldwin, Greg Meacham, Mark Mattice and Neighborhood House finance director Eric Baird repair and tune bicycles used by the children who attend Neighborhood House during the Larry H. Miller Day of Service in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. The annual event honors the company's founder, the late Larry H. Miller, on his birthday. Neighborhood House provides quality, affordable day care and support services to children and adults based on their ability to pay.