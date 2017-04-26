TOOELE — A man who allegedly told police he "loses control" when he mixes meth and heroin was charged Wednesday in two separate attacks committed during a violent 24-hour spree, according to court documents.

Steffen Arnold England, 19, of Tooele, was charged in 3rd District Court in one case with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and theft, a second-degree felony.

He was also charged Wednesday in a second case with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and theft, a class C misdemeanor.

According to charging documents, about 11 p.m. on Sunday, a pizza delivery man was attacked while making a delivery to the Kirk Hotel, 57 W. Vine St. England, who ordered the pizza, knew the deliveryman from school, the charges state.

While the man was allegedly waiting for England's girlfriend to get money, "England grabbed a skateboard and began hitting the victim several times," causing multiple cuts that required stitches, according to charging documents. England then grabbed the pizza and ran, the charges state.

The next day, just after 10:30 a.m., police were called to 150 W. Vine St. where they found a man who had just been robbed and was "covered in blood," according to charging documents.

The man had reportedly confronted England about a drug debt. England didn't have the money to pay him and "began beating the victim with a metal object" followed by "kicking the victim in the head once he was passed out on the ground," the charges state. England then took the victim's vehicle, according to the charges.

When he was arrested, England told detectives that "when he mixes methamphetamine with heroin he loses control," the charges state. England said he had "no knowledge" of the assault on the pizza man.

In 2016, England pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawfully obtaining someone else's bank card, a third-degree felony. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to burglary, a third-degree felony, according to court records.