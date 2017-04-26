Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel defends his net against the New York Red Bulls during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

I've said it all along, when injuries happen or players are away it's another opportunity for someone else to step up and show they belong there. I have full confidence in Matt, and so does the team.

It’s not Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel’s first rodeo. It’s actually his second. In the wake of mainstay Nick Rimando’s hamstring injury, which he sustained in the second half of RSL’s 3-1 loss to Atlanta, Van Oekel is slated to make his second career MLS start Saturday when the team travels to face Sporting Kansas City.

Head coach Mike Petke feels “very confident” having Van Oekel in the net. After all, Van Oekel pitched a shutout in his first MLS start, a 0-0 tie at the New York Red Bulls on March 25.

“He’s an experienced goalkeeper,” said Petke. “The game he played in New York, he was arguably Man of the Match. So I’ve said it all along, when injuries happen or players are away it’s another opportunity for someone else to step up and show they belong there. I have full confidence in Matt, and so does the team.”

Captain Kyle Beckerman echoed his coach’s statement.

“We’re completely confident with everybody on the team,” said Beckerman. “I think Matt, his first showing in the game against New York was real solid. All preseason he’s been working hard and gelling with the team really well. I think everyone on the team has confidence in him.”

Van Oekel, who spent years toiling in lower-division soccer, says it is a sense of accomplishment to make it to MLS.

“I think it’s one of those, I don’t want to say rags to riches, but it’s one of those things you can continue to grow and develop throughout,” said the 30-year-old Van Oekel. “Even an old dog can learn new tricks. I’m not a spring chicken anymore but I’m still in my prime, I feel great, but now it’s how long can I stay in the MLS and what kind of name can I make for myself over these next, hopefully decade, 15 years. I’d love to stay until I’m 45, yeah we’ll see what happens.”

Describing his career path as a “roller coaster,” Van Oekel has had to make a few adjustments to the speed of MLS, but has benefited greatly from working alongside Rimando.

“I think it’s been great,” said Van Oekel of his relationship with Rimando. “Obviously, I know my role on the team, I’m here to make sure that if something does happen to him, I’m stepping into the pipes and giving the guys and the team the best chance to win games and keep the ball out of the net. I definitely watch him all the time, everything that he does and try to pick pieces and take that into my game and add it. So I think it’s been really great this year.”

As for his approach to goaltending at the MLS level, when faced with a challenge, Van Oekel keeps it simple.

“You see the ball and react. You go play soccer. We’ve been doing this, all of us, for a very long time, so you have to go out and just have fun.”