Nancy Davis Broderick, president of Family Promise of Ogden, talks about the special storage units for the homeless families living at the old Ogden fire station at 340 Washington Blvd. in Ogden on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. This will allow families to leave the station and look for jobs and not be concerned about their belongings.

OGDEN — The fire station at 340 Washington Blvd. closed a year ago. Now, the empty building is being turned into a resource center for the homeless.

"I've just seen too many families that just had a bad break, and they needed somebody to help them up a bit," said Nancy Davis Broderick, president of Family Promise of Ogden. "It's these families that have little kids that are sleeping in cars or staying at a friend's house or in abandoned buildings."

According to a 2016 survey done by the Department of Workforce Services, there are more than 260 homeless families in Weber and Morgan counties. There are some in the community who do everything they can to help, even if it comes from an unlikely source.

Family Promise is a national nonprofit organization that helps homeless families get back on their feet. There is already a chapter in the Salt Lake area, and one is about to open in Ogden.

The goal of Family Promise is to get all families back to self-sufficiency within two months before more families are welcomed into the program.

While the organization isn't new, its Ogden facility may be a first of its kind.

"It's in the old fire station," Davis Broderick said.

During the day, the building will be home to five families — a place where they can shower, do laundry and receive employment assistance. At night, they'll be housed by local church congregations.

The building was constructed in 1947 and used by the Ogden Fire Department until last year. "This building would be empty, so why not use it and let some good come out of it," Davis Broderick said.

It's a statement the city supports.

"We take care of the utilities and maintenance, and it's given to us for a year," she said, "and then they will help us find a long-term location."

A structure built with the purpose of helping people will help people once again.

"We're just thrilled we're able to use it," Davis Broderick said. "Obviously it has a lot of love. They lived here and they helped people. We're just trying to help people along kind of like the fire guys did."

A lot of love, and now a lot of hope for those who need it most.

"We're helping families," Davis Broderick said. "Ogden is helping families, and we're all working together to try and make a difference."

The center will provide computers to help people find a job. There are storage rooms so families can keep their belongings secure while they are away. There's also a kitchen so they can cook meals, and a living room area to relax as a family.

There is a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for the new Day Center, 340 Washington Blvd., at 11:30 a.m. Friday. The facility officially opens May 7.