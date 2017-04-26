ST. GEORGE — A Washington County man who was just given probation last month for threatening on Instagram to blow up the White House has been arrested and accused of doing the same thing again.

David Grant Torrey 25, of Hurricane, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with two counts of threats of terrorism, a second-degree felony.

On April 17, Hurricane police said the department received a message on its Facebook page "from an individual who was alleging terroristic threats towards the White House as well as making bomb threats towards locations listed within Hurricane as he traveled through."

With help from the FBI, the threats were traced back to Torrey, police said in a statement. It was also determined that "there was no real threat that was substantiated in this incident."

The incident comes just over a month after Torrey was placed on probation for doing the same thing.

In February, he pleaded guilty to threat of terrorism, a third-degree felony. The charge was reduced from a second-degree felony as part of a plea deal.

Torrey also pleaded guilty in February 2015, April 2016 and June 2016 to making threats to blow up various buildings, according to court records.

Rachelle Shumway, deputy Washington County attorney, said in March that Torrey has a long history of mental health problems and prosecutors cut a deal with him after his application to mental health court was denied.

Shumway said Torrey wasn't admitted because mental health court in the county has limited funding and a narrow list of mental health diagnoses it can address.