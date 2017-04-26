BYU men’s tennis players Jacob Sullivan and Aidan Carrazedo earned All-West Coast Conference honors as voted on by the coaches, the league announced Wednesday.

Sullivan, a senior from Grafton, NSW, Australia, was named to the All-WCC First Team Singles after posting a 15-4 overall record and a 6-2 record in conference. Sullivan played mostly at the No. 2 slot and led the team in singles victories this season.

Carrazedo, a senior from Johannesburg, South Africa, and Sullivan were named to the All-WCC Second Team Doubles with a 5-2 overall and conference record. The duo played mostly at No. 2 doubles this season and tied for second on the team in doubles victories.

The Cougars begin postseason action on Thursday, April 27, at the WCC tournament held in Claremont, California. No. 3 seed BYU takes on No. 6 seed Santa Clara at 1 p.m. PDT.

