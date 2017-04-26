A Moab man has been charged with driving a car drunk and killing two teenagers following a junior prom in March.

MOAB — A Moab student has been charged with driving a car drunk and killing two teenagers following a junior prom in March.

Gage Moore, 18, was arrested Wednesday on charges of two counts of automobile homicide, a second-degree felony. Moore was 17 at the time of the crash. He turned 18 four days later. The charges against him were filed Tuesday night in 7th District Juvenile Court.

Prosecutors with the San Juan County Attorney's Office said they plan to decide "in the coming days" whether to push to have Moore certified to stand trial as an adult on the charges.

In addition to the automobile homicide, Moore is also charged with two counts of DUI resulting in serious injury, a third-degree felony; plus reckless driving and possession of alcohol by a minor, class B misdemeanors.

Moore was also charged with sex abuse of a child, a second-degree felony, and lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor. But police and prosecutors provided no details about what led those charges to be filed against him.

Early on the morning of March 5, the Subaru that Moore was driving rolled several times just south of Ken's Lake on La Sal Loop Road after taking a turn too fast, police say. Three of the five occupants were ejected.

Taylor Bryant, 14, and Connor Denney, 16, were pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected. Daniel McCrary, 17, was also ejected and taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in critical condition. A statement from the San Juan County Sheriff's Office said McCrary remained hospitalized Wednesday in critical condition.

Moore, 17, and Tierney DeMille, 14, were injured and first transported to Moab Regional Hospital before being flown by medical helicopters to hospitals.

Excessive speed and alcohol were believed to be contributing factors to the crash, the sheriff's office announced after the incident.

In March, detectives served two search warrant affidavits as part of the investigation. In one affidavit, the investigator noted that the "vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed (80+mph) in a 40 mph zone."

A second affidavit states: "The odor of alcohol was detected by EMS workers providing care at the scene. Two EMS workers stated they could smell the odor of alcohol coming from the driver identified as Gage."

Police suspected that Moore had been "drinking at a party," a warrant states. He was flown to a hospital in Grand Junction.

Four of the teens are students at Grand County High School, and one attends Grand County Middle School. Grand County High School held its junior prom the night before. That ended at 11 p.m. But not all of the teens involved in the crash had attended the dance, according to school officials.

The State Bureau of Investigation is also working with the San Juan County Sheriff's Office to determine where the teens got the alcohol.