EyeWitness Travel recently ranked Salt Lake City as one of the best places to make a fresh start.

Salt Lake City placed fifth on the top 20 list, ahead of Atlanta; Bellevue, Washington; Plano, Texas; Honolulu; and Portland, Oregon.

Forth Worth, Texas, topped the list, sitting ahead of Anchorage, Alaska; Raleigh, North Carolina; and San Francisco.

Salt Lake placed so high because it’s “best for … getting a job.”

EyeWitness Travel said that the phrase “‘Go west’ may still be the best advice for young men (and women).”

“In 2016, Salt Lake City offered around 70 jobs per thousand people, the highest rate in the nation. But it’s not just work — SLC is a great place to be young and single (regularly topping surveys for the number of single residents), and it lies within snowboarding distance of a spread of world-class ski resorts such as Park City.”

Last week, ZipRecruiter ranked Salt Lake City as the sixth best city for college graduates to get a job right out of school. The Beehive State capital ranked ahead of Boston, San Francisco and Nashville, Tennessee.

A WalletHub study in 2016 ranked Salt Lake City as the eigth best city for jobs nationwide, too.