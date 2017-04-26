Oregon State football coach Gary Andersen cheers on his team during a game in Corvallis, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. The former Utah State football coach said recently during a radio interview that he is no fan of Twitter.

College football coaches have so much piled on their plates, no wonder the offseason and family time is precious as gold.

It’s getting tougher for coaches to breathe these days as family and husband time is fragmented with the highly competitive world of recruiting, the lifeblood of their game. There are the camps, the combines, the evaluation period, travel, phone calls and now the unending invitation to reach out through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social-media platforms.

If you argue the digital age has increased the amount of time coaches engage themselves in their trade, you’d find few contrarians.

Then comes former SUU, Utah State, Wisconsin and current Oregon State head coach Gary Andersen. He’s drawn a line in the sand. He’s not going on Twitter. The thought of his coaches staring at their smartphones all day is something he finds repulsive.

In an interview with the Irregular Guys, an Oregon radio duo, Andersen shared his thoughts about Twitter this week. And you know what? He’s right. It’s a lesson we should all think about. I know it happens in my household when my wife says, “Is that all you have time to do, is it that important?” Plenty of times I’ve caught myself at a family dinner, looking at my phone, missing a conversation that will never come again.

Andersen tried the Twitter road. He didn’t like it. He does text recruits, however, because without that modern-day direct link to recruits, he’d miss the communication avenue of the day with prospects.

“It’s very, very important for our assistants, a valuable tool for our recruiters,” he said on "The Irregular Guys." “I just don’t think it’s a tool that I need. Besides, I got lost in two seconds. I was trying to look at pictures. Then I see these 45-year-old coaches studying their phones while their children run around the house and they’re losing their children’s lives, because they don’t pay attention to them because they’re on Twitter all the time. So that confuses me.

“I get on them all the time. Drop your damn phone and take care of things. It’s not that important. There’s some funny stuff on Twitter, but I’m good. I’ll stay in my old-school world, I suppose.”

Twitter has become the mainstay for recruits in announcing their offers from colleges, giving details of their official and unofficial visits, their commitments and their signings. It has replaced the once cutting-edge subscription-based online recruiting services. These athletes go directly to their followers.

With NCAA-mandated recruiting windows, restrictions on face-to-face visits, and rules relaxed for the use of social media, the personal attention to recruiting has taken on a whole new challenge.

At the University of Virginia, former BYU coach Bronco Mendenhall self-reported more than 30 recruiting violations this spring when his staff miscalculated some personal visitation windows and posted photos of themselves with recruits.

This Twitter thing can be dangerous, as Mendenhall found.

“Our recruiting people do an unbelievable job of staying on the cutting edge of everything,” Andersen said in this radio interview.

“We’re going to make sure we’re being as creative as we can, getting information out there from the standpoint of our program. I just really believe a quick phone call from me when I can give a phone call, the ability for me to text back and forth (helps me) be involved with the parents. Recruiting is a relationship business, especially from a head coaching standpoint.

"I want the kid to know I am there for them. I’m not going to beat them up. I don’t want, when I send a kid a text, for him to think, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s Oregon State again and Coach Andersen.’ I want him to be excited. So I try to keep my conversations clean and crisp.”

That Andersen has taken a stand about Twitter is admirable. He will definitely miss some things that go across this remarkable communications platform.

But everything comes at a cost.

He just believes it isn’t worth it.

Good for him.

Sanity, meet reality.