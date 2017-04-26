The film that won six — almost seven — Oscars at the 2017 Academy Awards is coming to West Valley City’s USANA Amphitheatre Saturday, June 24.

The Utah Symphony and United Concerts announced April 26 that the world tour of “La La Land in Concert,” which premieres at the Hollywood Bowl over Memorial Day weekend, is entering the Beehive state, according to a news release. Led by conductor Erik Ochsner, the Utah Symphony will perform composer Justin Hurwitz’s Oscar-winning score live-to-film.

“This whole experience of a movie on a big screen with a live orchestra is really taking off,” said Paul Meecham, president and CEO of Utah Symphony and Utah Opera, in an interview with the Deseret News. “It’s almost like a new art form, and it’s reaching out to a different audience.”

The Utah Symphony has been attracting new audiences with symphonic music through its live-to-film performances of movies including “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Home Alone.” In addition, the symphony announced earlier this year that in September it would be launching a Film in Concert series as part of the 2017-18 season, featuring live performances of soundtracks to “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” and “High Noon.”

Meecham is especially excited for the symphony’s performance of “La La Land” this summer.

“It’s a brand new movie,” he said. “This is about as hot off the press as you can get. But also I think there’s something about the movie — it’s got dance, it’s about young aspiring musicians and what it’s like to try and succeed in Hollywood. It’s a very upbeat movie, and it’s the perfect, outdoor summer movie.”

And while the acting and vocal performances of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are certainly major highlights of the film, there are moments in the soundtrack when the orchestra is really given a chance to shine, Meecham said.

“('La La Land') just couldn’t be a better choice to continue this trend of combining live music with the movie,” he said. “It’s so brilliantly written for the orchestra. (In the past) we’ve been very careful to select movies that have great orchestral scores, and that can only be performed well by a top symphony orchestra like the Utah Symphony — ‘La La Land’ definitely comes into that category.”

Above all, Meecham hopes the symphony’s live performance of “La La Land” causes the audience to view the film in a new light.

“It is a very different experience from seeing the movie in the movie theater,” he said. “Hearing a live orchestra, you hear things that you just don’t hear in the movie theater. We’re hoping that people will come away not only enjoying the movie but also just hearing the richness and depth of the music.”

Tickets go on sale starting April 28 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at smithtix.com and through Smith’s Tix outlets, or by phone at 801-467- TIXX and 1-800- 888-TIXX.

