WEST VALLEY CITY — A man accused of installing hidden cameras in his estranged wife's house has been arrested.

Josh Rudy Salinas, 36, of West Valley, was arrested for investigation of two counts of voyeurism by electronic equipment.

On Monday, police said Salinas' estranged wife discovered two cameras had been installed in her house.

"The cameras are spy cameras that appear to be USB chargers and are plugged into a wall socket," according to a Salt Lake County Jail booking report.

One camera was found in the woman's bedroom, facing her bed; the other was in the living room, the report states.

"The suspect denied his intent was to film his wife, but claimed that he wanted to film his children who had been stealing things," the report states. "The suspect claimed he did not have an opportunity to tell his wife about the cameras."

The estranged wife filed for a protective order against Salinas on Monday, according to court records.

In August, Salinas took a plea in abeyance to a charge of criminal mischief, pleading guilty to the charge in exchange for several other domestic violence-related charges to be dropped.

According to a report filed Tuesday from Salt Lake County Criminal Justice Services, in addition to violating the terms of his probation with the voyeurism arrest, "Salinas has also produced a positive drug test for alcohol" on March 3 and failed a drug test on March 16.

In 2010, he received another plea deal in a stabbing investigation, according to charging documents, pleading guilty to tampering with evidence in exchange for an aggravated assault charged being dismissed.