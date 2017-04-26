SPANISH FORK — The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest’s Spanish Fork Ranger District is selling 40 firewood-cutting permits for the Diamond Fork Campground.

The district, in cooperation with Utah County Fire Department, cut down dead standing Cottonwood trees that posed a safety hazard in Loop A and Loop C of the campground.

Permits to gather the wood will be available through Friday, May 19, at the district office, 44 W. 400 North, Spanish Fork. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the cost is $7.50 a cord, with a two-cord minimum.

Woodcutting will be allowed from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily, ending at noon Friday, May 26. Those interested in harvesting firewood must be respectful of campers in the area and should come prepared with a chainsaw and personal protective equipment. All chainsaws must be equipped with a spark arrester screen.

For more information, call 801-798-3571.