SALT LAKE CITY — A 7-year-old boy from Wisconsin has a bigger family now thanks to a reunion in Utah.

Benjamin Mevis, of Weston, Wisconsin, met his birth mother in Utah this week after spending his entire life with his adopted family in the Badger State, according to WSAW-TV.

Mevis, who enjoys playing games with his young sister and mother Patricia Mevis, has known about his birth mom for his entire life.

Patricia Mevis adopted Benjamin when he was born because she was a single and couldn’t “have kids on my own,” she told WSAW.

She told WSAW that she asked Benjamin if he wanted to meet his birth parents.

"He was asking a lot of questions about his birth family. I asked him if he wanted to meet them," Patricia Mevis told WSAW.

Benjamin answered her with a simple, “Yes, please.”

That’s all it took. The family traveled to Utah and met his birth family for the first time.

"It was emotional because there was so much joy from his birth family and just excitement to see him again," Mevis told WSAW.

She added, "He understands where he came from. He understands why they made the decisions they made, and he can connect with them as he grows.”

The boy’s grandmother, Lana Rodriguez, told KSL.com she helped arrange the trip.

She told KSL that her daughter gave up her young boy “out of self-love because she wanted him to have a better life.

"I haven't seen him for seven years since he was born, and I just want to hold him and hug him right now and tell him that we're very sorry for him having to be away from the family,” she told KSL.

According to the American Adoption Agency, 99 percent of adopted children who are 5 years old or older know they were adopted. The adoption story becomes a part of their lives as they grow older, too.