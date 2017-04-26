DENVER — For the Romneys, politics is all in the family.

According to The Denver Post, Mitt Romney’s nephew Doug Robinson will run for governor of Colorado.

Robinson declared his candidacy for the 2018 race in a letter to Republican activists. He confirmed his campaign to The Denver Post.

“The reason I’m running and the reason I’m the best candidate for the job is simple — I know how to get things done,” Robinson wrote in his letter.

Robinson, 55, said he wants to help Colorado survive with its ongoing changes.

“As I look around, I see a changing Colorado,” he said, according to The Denver Post. “The question is: Are these changes going to shape us, or are we going to shape the change?”

Robinson’s running his campaign on the idea of himself being an outsider from the current political field, according to The Denver Post. He said he hopes to improve the state’s roads, education system and stop frivolous spending.

And if politics isn’t dramatic enough these days, Robinson will likely face off with State Treasurer Walker Stepleton, who is the relative of former President George H.W. Bush, according to The Denver Post.

Both candidates will look to replace Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper, who will reach the end of his limited-term of eight years.

