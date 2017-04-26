PLEASANT GROVE — The Pleasant Grove Vikings beat the Riverton Silverwolves in baseball Tuesday afternoon.

After falling behind Riverton, 3-0, at the end of the first inning and 4-2 after the second inning, the Vikings got their bats connecting and after taking the lead at 8-4 going into the fourth inning, PG held the lead in this first game of three against Riverton.

In the top of the seventh inning with two out, one runner at second base and the top of Riverton's batting order coming to the plate, PG senior pitcher Jake Jensen held his stretch and watched Riverton's Gaige Morris take his lead at second. Jensen glanced toward home plate, then stepped off the rubber, spun around and fired a strike to his second baseman, who successfully tagged out the runner for the third out, securing the win for the Vikings.

"Our pitching group is getting stronger and more confident," PG head baseball coach Darrin Henry said. "If you take away that first inning, Logan (Hooley) got stronger and knew the team had his back."

Hooley was relieved in the middle of the sixth inning with six strike outs to his credit and scored twice in the third and fourth innings.

The other half of that duo is Vikings junior catcher Jaxon Brown. Brown added his part to the game by coming to the plate in the second inning and blasted a massive home run, up and over the protective fencing for the homes outside the left field fence with senior Kaino Pula aboard, starting the scoring for Pleasant Grove.

"It felt good when I connected," Brown said.

When PG came to bat in the third inning, they scored six runs on seven hits and had no errors.

"We don't have a weakness in our batting lineup," Henry said. "We are tough from top to bottom, all able to get it through the infield. We spend a lot of time keeping our hitting tuned up.

"That was a complete game from everyone. Everybody contributed, and we all benefited. Our field is in great shape. Riverton's coach wants to play here tomorrow because our facility is in such great shape, especially for having such wet conditions everywhere else."

For the game, Riverton had four runs on 11 hits with two errors. Senior Cody Harrison was the team's pitcher. Riverton now has a 5-8 region record.

Pleasant Grove scored 12 runs on 12 hits and one error. Senior Hooley was the team's winning pitcher. Pleasant Grove now shows a 7-3 region record with two remaining games in this series.

Game 2 in this series will be at Pleasant Grove on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., depending on weather.

Kent Allen lives in Pleasant Grove and reports on Pleasant Grove High School varsity sports for Deseret Connect.