Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia has just announced several revisions to the country’s immigration regulations. While there are many dimensions to this change, and while there are still important questions left to explore, such as the morality of the detainee system on Manus Island, there are some things Turnbull got right. To qualify for citizenship, immigrants will have four years to prove they attempted to integrate with broader Australian society in some manner and not become a welfare burden, that they have basic facility with the national language, that they have not broken the law — and they will have to affirm on their citizenship test what Turnbull calls “Australian values.”

As a feminist, I found some remarkable tidbits in the media coverage of the proposed revision. First, domestic violence protection orders, called AVOs (Apprehended Violence Orders), will count as breaking the law, disqualifying an applicant from citizenship. Since research has shown that domestic violence appears to be a “gateway drug” to violent crime, including terrorism, this step is well justified. It’s time to treat predisposition to domestic violence as the important indicator it really is.

And that’s not all. “Equality of men and women” is listed in the new citizenship booklet as a core Australian value on which applicants for citizenship will be tested at the end of the four years. Though the complete proposed bank of test questions is not available at this time, there are at least four mentioned in the media that catch this feminist’s eye:

While it is illegal to use violence in public, under what circumstances can you strike your spouse in the privacy of your home?

Does Australia’s principle of freedom of religion mean that in some situations it is permissible to force children to marry?

Under what circumstances is it appropriate to prohibit girls from education?

Is female genital mutilation permissible?

Speaking of these new questions, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Jones remarked, "If people believe in genital mutilation for girls, we don't abide by that. If you believe in that, you can't become a citizen of Australia. We don't believe there is a polite way to beat up your wife. If you want to beat up your wife, you can't become a citizen of this nation."

Some have argued applicants can simply lie, and so this line of questioning is simply politically correct posturing; others have suggested problems like FGM are not widespread and these questions make a mountain out of a molehill. If what these commentators mean is that having these questions on the Australian citizenship test is of no import whatsoever, I beg to differ. The real fault line between nations is not ethnic, religious, linguistic or racial. The true fault line is over sex, more specifically, the situation and status of women in society.

research I’ve conducted with co-authors has shown that nations are significantly less secure, less stable and less peaceful where women are strongly subordinated. Whether we are speaking of food security, demographic security, health, wealth, governance, corruption, intra- or inter-state conflict, women’s security is indicative of national outcomes.

As Hillary Clinton put it when she was U.S. secretary of state, “Give women equal rights and entire nations are more stable and secure. Deny women equal rights and the instability of nations is almost certain. The subjugation of women is therefore a threat to the common security of our world and to the national security of our country.”

Susan Moller Okin presaged the need for actions such as Australia’s new initiative in her famous 1999 work, “Is Multiculturalism Bad for Women?” Okin asserts that where nations with milder levels of female subordination winked at the highly subordinating cultural norms of minority immigrant and enclave groups, liberal democracy was undermined. “Most cultures are patriarchal, then, and many (though not all) of the cultural minorities that claim group rights are more patriarchal than surrounding cultures,” Okin notes, and thus protection of group cultural rights is often at odds with the protection of the rights of female individuals.

Furthermore, unless the state is publicly attentive to these issues, they will be overlooked, for “culturally endorsed practices that are oppressive to women can often remain hidden in the private or domestic sphere.” For a government such as Australia to openly state it will look for what is routinely hidden is thus a giant step forward.

Of course there are farther shores if we have the will to sail there — perhaps these same questions should be asked of all Australian citizens. Domestic violence is a scourge even in Oz. And perhaps we should ask whether domestic violence is in fact terrorism, to be treated as severely under law. But those are larger issues, larger battles. In the meantime, Australia has set an example for all nations that value the equality of women and men.

Valerie M. Hudson is a professor at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University, where she directs the Program on Women, Peace and Security.