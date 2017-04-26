SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump vowed to end the "abuses" of the Antiquities Act and return power to the states, specifically mentioning the new Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah.

Trump, in signing an executive order calling for a review of national monument designations over the past 21 years, said the action is "to end these abuses and return control to the people, the people of Utah, the people of all of the states, the people of the United States."

The president signed the order Wednesday morning at the Department of the Interior surrounded by top Utah Republicans, including Gov. Gary Herbert, Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee, and Rep. Chris Stewart.

"The previous administration used a 100-year-old law known as the Antiquities Act to unilaterally put millions of acres of land and water under strict federal control, eliminating the ability of the people who actually live in those states to decide how best to use that land," Trump said. "Today we are putting the states back in charge. It's a big thing."

The president pointed out the Obama administration designated monuments enveloping 265 million acres of land and water under federal control, an area that is larger than the state of Texas.

"In December of last year alone, the federal government asserted this power over 1.35 million acres of land in Utah known as Bears Ears … over the profound objections of the citizens of Utah," said Trump, adding that he has "heard a lot about Bears Ears. I've heard it is beautiful."

"The Antiquities Act does not give the federal government unlimited power to lock up millions of acres of land and waterk, and it is time we ended this abusive practice," the president said.

Trump said the abuse of the executive power granted under the Antiquities Act has grown over the years.

Read the executive order at whitehouse.gov.

"It's gotten worse and worse, and now we are going to free it up," he said, "which is what should have happened in the first place. It should have never have happened.

Trump also specifically recognized Hatch, referencing the talks the two had over Bears Ears at the White House.

"And believe me, (Hatch) is tough. He would call me and call me and say, 'You got to do this.' He didn't stop. He didn't give up. He is shocked that I am doing it, but it is the right thing to do," Trump said.

The ceremony was also attended by the governors of Maine and Guam, as well as representatives from the Northern Mariana Islands — other geographical hot spots where Obama's monument designations have drawn protest from elected officials.

"We're now getting something done that many people thought would never, ever get done, and I am proud to be doing it in honor of you guys," Trump said.

In his closing remarks, Trump brought up the Bears Ears landscape in southeast Utah.

"Again I want to congratulate the secretary and Orrin (Hatch) and Mike (Lee) and all of the people who worked so hard in bringing it to this point and tremendously positive things are going to happen on that incredible land, the likes of which there's nothing more beautiful anywhere in the world, but now tremendously positive things will happen."

Reaction was swift on Trump's actions.

"President Trump has launched an all-out assault on our national monuments and public lands. He made it clear today that he will eliminate protections for some of America’s most spectacular lands, waters and cultural sites, opening them up to drilling and mining," said Jennifer Rokala, executive director of the Center for Western Priorities.

Native American tribes reacted with outrage.

“It is extremely troubling that after years of effort to protect ancestral native lands, President Trump and Secretary Zinke plan to give a cursory look at Bears Ears National Monument,” stated Carleton Bowekaty, Zuni councilman and Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition co-chairman.

“For the first time in history, five sovereign nations came together to advocate for Bears Ears National Monument in order to protect this sacred cultural landscape that carries deep meaning for our people. This so-called ‘review’ creates a process to attack the designation of Bears Ears National Monument, and all public lands that are cherished by the American people.”

The Sutherland Institute's Matt Anderson praised the action.

"National monuments are no longer about protecting specific historical and cultural sites," Anderson said. "Instead, political gamesmanship, outdoor recreation, climate change and other motivations inconsistent with the original intent of the Antiquities Act rule the designation process.

"Repurposing a law to fit one individual’s agenda is wrong. No one wins when the executive branch ignores laws with impunity — not rural communities, and not the antiquities themselves. It doesn’t have to be this way," he said.

In an advance news briefing Tuesday, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said the review called for under the executive order will focus primarily on the Bears Ears designation in the first 45 days. He plans to visit Utah before making any recommendations on the monument's fate.

The Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition and multiple environmental groups were behind the push for Obama to make the designation, seeking federal protections for land Native American tribes in the region say is sacred because of their ancestral ties.

The land is said to be the most archaeologically rich area in the country full of thousands of cultural resources.