Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) moves around LA Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) during round 1, game 3 of the NBA playoffs at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 21, 2017.

Jazz play clutch defense, gain series lead

The Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 96-92 Tuesday night, giving the Jazz a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series thanks to a healthy Gordon Hayward and “clutch defense,” according to the Deseret News.

The Jazz can clinch the series Friday night at Vivint Arena, the Deseret News reported.

Utah coach Quin Snyder said defense led to the victory. His players felt similarly.

"Defensively, we were really good tonight, making it tough on them," said Joe Ingles. "Even when we weren't scoring, we were still getting stops."

Beckerle is back

The University of Utah reinstated Mary Beckerle, the Huntsman Cancer Institute director and CEO who was controversially fired last week, according to the Deseret News.

University of Utah President David Pershing said the decision was made to reverse the firing decision after the community "spoke out and made their perspectives known."

Pershing also said in a statement that he hopes the reversal will encourage the university to return to normalcy.

Board of Trustees Chairman H. David Burton said the new decision was made in a closed-door session and that it was a “learning experience” for the board.

"You always have 20/20 hindsight, don't you?" Burton said. "The issues, at the moment they were presented to us — we did not have any reason not to support the administration."

Here’s when “Frozen 2” hits theaters

Disney announced Tuesday that “Frozen 2” — the sequel to the 2013 smash hit — will hit theaters Nov. 27, 2019, according to the Deseret News.

The film comes after its predecessor earned more than $1.2 billion at the box office. “Frozen” also won two Oscars, including one for Original Song and Best-Animated Feature, according to the Deseret News.

Disney also announced that “Star Wars: Episode IX” will hit theaters May 24, 2019, and the fifth Indiana Jones movie arrives July 10, 2020, according to the Deseret News.

President Donald Trump prepares to unveil a tax plan

President Donald Trump plans to unveil an outline for a new tax reform plan, according to USA Today.

The White House didn’t confirm any details of the reform plan, except that Trump seeks to add a 15 percent corporate tax cut, USA Today reported.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump said he hoped to lower tax brackets by 10, 20 and 25 percent, USA Today reported.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, said Monday that the tax cut might be a little too high, USA Today reported.

“I’m not convinced that cutting taxes is necessarily going to blow a hole in the deficit; I actually believe it could stimulate the economy and get the economy moving," Hatch said. "Now, whether 15 percent is the right figure or not, that’s a matter to be determined.”

Dog only recognizes his owner only after sniff down

As Digg reported, Shane Godfrey had a nasty case of the flu, which put him in the hospital and caused him to lose a lot of weight.

When he returned home, his dog didn’t recognize him at first.

