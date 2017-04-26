SALT LAKE CITY — He was kind of a big deal, an entertainer-of-all-trades and a larger-than-life legend whose popularity was soaring during the Depression.

People nowadays know the name Will Rogers but aren’t really sure why.

When “The Will Rogers Follies: A Life in Revue” opens at Pioneer Theatre Company on Friday, May 5, he will come to life again in the medium in which his career began.

“A lot of people don’t know who Will Rogers was or how famous he was,” said Lisa Brescia, who plays Will’s wife, Betty. “His body of work included films, radio, newspaper columns, public speeches and fundraising. He was America’s folk hero. He touched so many lives.”

David M. Lutken, who plays Will, was also part of the Broadway production, which won the 1991 Tony Award for best musical.

Lutken has gotten to know Will well over the years. After he was the understudy for the role of Will on the Great White Way, Lutken did a handful of touring and regional productions in the lead role.

“He was quite an amazing character. It’s a great part to play, and I have a lot of fun every time,” he said. “I was surprised at how easily I’ve gotten back into doing it. The theater and the new cast are terrific. We have a spectacular set, quite unlike anything I’ve seen before.”

The musical follows Rogers’ career, from his early days performing rope tricks in vaudeville productions to acting in films, writing for publications like the New York Times and creating radio broadcasts. It also shows how his celebrity status affected his relationship with his family.

Brescia said the production illuminates Betty’s life as it was lived next to her husband.

“Their love story is beautifully told in the show,” she said. “At first she didn’t understand why he wanted to be in the public eye, or if she could feel comfortable in that kind of life, but when she saw how happy it made him, she became his unconditional supporter.”

Brescia said that she relates to the Rogers’ family dynamic.

“For the last five years, 80 percent of my time has been away from my husband. He has been so supportive and having that has allowed me to fly and thrive,” she said. “Like Betty and Will, we wish we were together more.”

There will be a familiar voice among the actors who have come to Utah for this production. Donny Osmond recorded the role of Florenz Ziegfeld, a character the audience hears but never sees.

Karen Azenberg, PTC artistic director, said Osmond took time from his schedule while performing in Las Vegas to record his parts.

“It is a thrill and an honor for all of us that Donny Osmond agreed to provide the voice of Follies impresario Florenz Ziegfeld,” she said. “His participation further enhances the spectacular nature of this special production.”

With tap dancing, chorus girls, rope tricks and catchy numbers, the cast and crew aim to keep Will’s story alive in a way that is just as entertaining as he was.

“It’s a very old-fashioned and a very modern show at the same time,” Lutken said.

“It takes people by surprise because it’s so much fun,” Brescia added. “It catches you off guard, and it makes people think. It’s a surprisingly touching romp.”

Content advisory: Suitable for all audiences.

If you go ...

What: “The Will Rogers Follies: A Life in Revue”

Where: Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City

When: May 5-20; Mondays through Thursdays, 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday matinees, 2 p.m.

How much: $40-$62; $5 more day of show

Phone: 801-581-6961

Website: pioneertheatre.org

Emily Edmonds is an online communications instructor for BYU-Idaho. She is the former editor of BYU's Marriott Alumni Magazine. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism and a master's in mass communications from BYU.