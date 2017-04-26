“BETTY BLUE EYES” through May 27, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org); running time: 2 hours 35 minutes (one intermission)

OREM — Some little piggies go to market. The black market, that is.

Some little piggies end up in homes at a time when everyone wants roast beef, but most of the people have none.

Hale Center Theater Orem’s newest musical takes place in 1947 England, a time when the World War II victory brought relief to the country, but food was still scarce.

As Joyce and Gilbert Chilvers, played by Ali Bennett and J. Patrick Livingston (T/Th/S), are trying to launch Gilbert’s chiropodist practice and find their place in the community, they stumble on a secret. The town council is hiding an illegal swine so the city’s elite can pig out at a party to celebrate Princess Elizabeth’s marriage to Prince Philip.

A party in which the Chilvers are blatantly uninvited to.

Gilbert, a normally mild-mannered and caring chap, ends up getting pushed around by a couple of town council members, and it proves to be the straw that breaks the piglet’s back.

He concocts and carries out a plan to steal the pig, the loving Betty Blue Eyes. The only problem is that Gilbert, in his disgruntled state, didn’t plan much beyond the pig-napping. Soon, the stench of possessing a pig in his home is the least of his problems.

Throughout the show, Joyce and Gilbert explore their marriage, which is strained not only by the pink porker but also by Joyce’s ambition and Gilbert’s docile characteristics — and probably severe cases of being hungry all the time.

These tensions, however, lead to some of the best songs in the show: Joyce’s “Nobody” and Gilbert’s “The Kind of Man I Am.” Another notably sweet song — one most likely to get stuck in audience members’ heads — is the show’s namesake, “Betty Blue Eyes.”

In the musical, Joyce’s mother, referred to only as Mother Dear, is a flavorful and exaggerated source of comedy. Played by Jayne Luke (T/Th/S), Mother Dear is the true pig — her ravenous appetite never slows as she eats her way through the show.

“Betty Blue Eyes” explores a unique aspect of war’s aftermath. Although it boasts a talented cast and incorporates clever details (particularly with Betty the pig), the story itself is fun but not compelling. However, audiences will find themselves rooting for the Brits as they try to escape consequences by the hairs of their chinny chin chins.

Germaphobe advisory: During a scene in which three women beautifully sing “Magic Fingers” there are ample amounts of foot touching without hand-washing since Gilbert is a chiropodist. This may make patrons who are prone to being grossed out by feet uneasy.

Content advisory: “Betty Blue Eyes” has mild swearing and mild sexual innuendo.

Emily Edmonds is an online communications instructor for BYU-Idaho. She is the former editor of BYU's Marriott Alumni Magazine. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism and a master's in mass communications from BYU.