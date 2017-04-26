HARRISVILLE, Weber County — Police say a man is lucky to have escaped with minor injuries after being shot at from close range Wednesday.

"I think he was really lucky because the room is not very big," Harrisville Police Lt. Keith Wheelright said.

Police were called just before 6 a.m. to the Mt. Lomond Motel, 755 N. Harrisville Road, on a report of a shooting. Investigators learned that a man and his wife had been staying at the extended stay motel for a couple of months.

The husband had gone to work early Wednesday but started to feel sick and called some acquaintances to give him a ride back to the motel, Wheelright said.

The husband was picked up by two men and a woman, and dropped off at the motel. A few minutes later, the trio returned and confronted the husband about some sort of money dispute, Wheelright said.

It was during this conversation that "one of the males pulled out a handgun, shot our victim while he was laying on his bed and grazed his head," he said.

"He couldn't have been much farther away than the end of the bed," Wheelright continued. "It sounds like from what the wife was telling us, it was almost spontaneous."

The husband was taken to a local hospital and released just a few hours later with minor injuries.

What kind of money dispute the two groups had was still being investigated, Wheelright said.

The husband knew the first names of some of three people who drove him home, but not the last names, according to investigators.

Detectives continued Wednesday to collect surveillance video from nearby businesses and tracing phone records in an effort to find the suspects, Wheelright said.