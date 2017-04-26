President Donald Trump signed a new executive order on Wednesday that calls for a review of dozens of national monuments, ABC News reported.
“This is a big one,” Trump said while signing the executive order.
Trump also said that the practice of designating national monuments was a "massive federal land grab."
The executive order included Bears Ears, a national monument in southern Utah.
Trump said he hopes the executive order will help "to end these abuses and return control to the people, the people of Utah."
Senators and Representatives responded to the executive order decision on Twitter.
Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz also shared his reaction, according to a Deseret News tweet.
The Sutherland Institute, a political advocacy group, also tweeted out its statement:
Patagonia, a clothing brand based in Utah that has looked to defend Bears Ears, also issued a statement on the order.
Environmental groups also responded negatively to the decision.