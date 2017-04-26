President Donald Trump, flanked by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, speaks at the Interior Department in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, before signing an Antiquities Executive Order. The president is asking for a review of the designation of tens of millions of acres of land as "national monuments." (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump signed a new executive order on Wednesday that calls for a review of dozens of national monuments, ABC News reported.

“This is a big one,” Trump said while signing the executive order.

Trump also said that the practice of designating national monuments was a "massive federal land grab."

The executive order included Bears Ears, a national monument in southern Utah.

Trump said he hopes the executive order will help "to end these abuses and return control to the people, the people of Utah."

"I have heard a lot about Bears Ears. I have heard it's beautiful," @POTUS #utpol. Massive land grab? Now we are going to free it up #utpol — Amy Joi O'Donoghue (@Amyjoi16) April 26, 2017

"Today we are putting the states back in charge. It's a big thing," @POTUS. Welcomes @GovHerbert and Maine Governor #utpol — Amy Joi O'Donoghue (@Amyjoi16) April 26, 2017

You can watch Trump’s speech below.

.@POTUS's full remarks at signing ceremony for new executive order on national monuments. pic.twitter.com/9ozBQTRsn3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 26, 2017

Senators and Representatives responded to the executive order decision on Twitter.

"I also want to recognize @OrrinHatch and believe me he is tough," @POTUS says. Hatch pushed and prodded "neverending" #utpol — Amy Joi O'Donoghue (@Amyjoi16) April 26, 2017

I'm standing up against Pres Trump's EO that puts our National Monuments like #OMDP #RGDN & #BearsEars at risk. #MonumentsForAll — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) April 26, 2017

In NM we know the value of our #publiclands, they fuel our economy and are part of our unique cultural heritage. #KeepItPublic https://t.co/9gnqMGkjnW — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) April 26, 2017

Any attempt by the Trump Administration to modify or revoke earlier #NationalMonuments proposals is without the legal authority to do so. pic.twitter.com/Wc3YZ0D8uv — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) April 26, 2017

I commend @realDonaldTrump for beginning a review of past monument designations. I'm confident he will find need to Rescind #BearsEars. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) April 26, 2017

Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz also shared his reaction, according to a Deseret News tweet.

.@jasoninthehouse released this statement on the executive order to review the Antiquities Act. | #utpol pic.twitter.com/qZFO5oDEuu — Deseret News (@DeseretNews) April 26, 2017

Chaffetz Applauds Executive Order to Review Antiquities Act - https://t.co/ZOaP46zokj — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) April 26, 2017

The Sutherland Institute, a political advocacy group, also tweeted out its statement:

Patagonia, a clothing brand based in Utah that has looked to defend Bears Ears, also issued a statement on the order.

Environmental groups also responded negatively to the decision.