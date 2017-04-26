Ryan Smith of Qualtrics spoke on The Deseret News Silicon Slopes Hour podcast on April 17, speaking about how his company raised $180 million in venture funding.

Qualtrics earned a $2.5 billion valuation April 12, which launched the Utah startup to the top of the Utah tech scene, according to the Deseret News.

Qualtrics’ new valuation is higher than Domo, another Utah-based startup valued at $2 billion, the Deseret News reported.

Smith said on the podcast that he's only successful because his ancestors helped build Utah.

"Like, I'm benefitting from that," he told host Clint Betts.

Smith said some Silicon Slopes executives get painted in a negative light, even when they shouldn't be.

"I think people need to get a little perspective on that," he said. "We're trying to do something bigger."

Smith told the Deseret News he’s happy to see his company successful, even if it hasn’t gone public yet.

"If we went public today, we'd be the biggest IPO in Utah history," Smith said. "But I love it when Utah succeeds as a state … and I'd love it if every one of our Utah tech companies continue to grow and go where no one has gone before."

Listen to Smith in the podcast below.