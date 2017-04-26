The Association for Mormon Letters announced honors for publications and other works across more than a dozen categories at its conference last week at Writ and Vision in Provo on April 21 and at Utah Valley University in Orem on April 22. About 55 works, from poetry and screenplays to novels and films, which are by, for or about members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, were named as finalists.

Author Orson Scott Card was presented with the Smith-Pettit Foundation Award for Outstanding Contribution to Mormon Letters, and Susan Elizabeth Howe was presented the Association for Mormon Letters Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2016 AML award in the comics category went to Anthony Holden for "Precious Rascals."

In the creative nonfiction category, the award went to Patrick Madden for "Sublime Physick." Honorable mention was awarded to "Baring Witness: 36 Mormon Women Talk Candidly about Love, Sex and Marriage," edited by Holly Welker.

The award in the criticism category went to Jack Harrell for "Writing Ourselves: Essays on Creativity, Craft and Mormonism."

"Burn," a play by Morag Shepherd, won the AML award for drama.

"The Split House," written and directed by Annie Poon, received the film category award.

In the middle-grade novel category, the award went to Ally Condie for "Summerlost."

The AML award for a novel went to Dan Wells for "Over Your Dead Body," book five in the John Wayne Cleaver series.

In the young adult novel category, the winner was "The Serpent King," by Jeff Zentner.

The award in the picture book category went to "Our Heavenly Family, Our Earthly Families," by McArthur Krishna and Bethany Brady Spalding, and illustrated by Caitlin Connolly.

Matthew James Babcock received the poetry award for his collection titled "Strange Terrain."

In the category of religious nonfiction, the award went to "As Iron Sharpens Iron: Listening to the Various Voices of Scripture," edited by Julie M. Smith.

The special award for religious nonfiction publishing went to Thomas F. Rogers for "Let Your Hearts and Minds Expand: Reflections on Faith, Reason, Charity and Beauty." The book was edited by Jonathan Langford and Linda Hunter Adams.

The award in the short fiction category went to "Kid Kirby," by Levi S. Peterson.

The award for short fiction collection went to Darin Cozzens for "The Last Blessing of J. Guyman LeGrand and Other Stories."

Director Greg Whiteley received the video series award for his Netflix original documentary series "Last Chance U."

See associationmormonletters.org for information.