In a long-form story on Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Dave Schilling of Bleacher Report takes a look at the 7-foot-1 center's life on and off the court.
Schilling wrote, "A few weeks prior to his dramatic comeback last Sunday, the 7'1" French center was playing host to his usual house guests — his mom, Corinne, and his assistant—in his Salt Lake house. A quick glance at Gobert's house reveals the standard bachelor-pad aesthetic: tasteful furniture, a kitchen appointed with all the modern amenities and little that signifies who lives there or what they do for a living.
"A floor-to-ceiling window looks out onto a tennis court that Gobert says he's going to rip out in the offseason so he can erect a basketball hoop, but not before he can get in a few sets just to say he used it. He has big plans for his home and even bigger ones for his budding passion: a rap career."
Bolles' journey featured in Instagram video
Former Utah offensive lineman and first-round NFL Draft prospect Garett Bolles was the subject of a short video posted on Bleacher Report's Instagram account. The video focuses on his journey from a troubled teenager at Westlake High School to a highly touted NFL rookie-to-be.
Clippers guard Chris Paul did not appreciate a reporter's question following Los Angeles' 96-92 loss to the Utah Jazz Tuesday night.