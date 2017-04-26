Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson (6) and center Rudy Gobert (27) comes off the court after the Jazz's 96-92 win in game five of the first round NBA playoffs series between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

In a long-form story on Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Dave Schilling of Bleacher Report takes a look at the 7-foot-1 center's life on and off the court.

Schilling wrote, "A few weeks prior to his dramatic comeback last Sunday, the 7'1" French center was playing host to his usual house guests — his mom, Corinne, and his assistant—in his Salt Lake house. A quick glance at Gobert's house reveals the standard bachelor-pad aesthetic: tasteful furniture, a kitchen appointed with all the modern amenities and little that signifies who lives there or what they do for a living.

"A floor-to-ceiling window looks out onto a tennis court that Gobert says he's going to rip out in the offseason so he can erect a basketball hoop, but not before he can get in a few sets just to say he used it. He has big plans for his home and even bigger ones for his budding passion: a rap career."

Bolles' journey featured in Instagram video

Former Utah offensive lineman and first-round NFL Draft prospect Garett Bolles was the subject of a short video posted on Bleacher Report's Instagram account. The video focuses on his journey from a troubled teenager at Westlake High School to a highly touted NFL rookie-to-be.

From jail time to first round draft prospect, Garett Bolles has defied the odds 🙌🏼 A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

Clippers guard Chris Paul did not appreciate a reporter's question following Los Angeles' 96-92 loss to the Utah Jazz Tuesday night.