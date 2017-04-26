It is expected to be a banner year for local schools in the NFL draft thanks to the large amount of talent coming out of the state of Utah this season. While there are a million and one mock drafts projecting where each of the players will go, no one is ever sure exactly what will happen during the three-day event.

But those mock drafts and projections do give us a good idea of what range the talented players with Utah ties will go.

First day

Garrett Bolles is greeted by Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham during the annual Red & White Spring Game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 15, 2017. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Garett Bolles, offensive tackle, Utah

Bolles is the biggest name of the local players as he ranked as a first- or second-round pick in every major mock draft and a top 25-ranked overall talent.

R.J. White of CBS Sports has Bolles going to the Giants with the No. 23 pick in the first round, saying, "They manage to fill a big need in the first with Bolles, who's older than a typical prospect but who should come in and immediately start at left tackle."

Projected round: 1-2

Second day

Utah defensive back Marcus Williams (20) runs back an interception against Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Tempe, Ariz. | Matt York, Associated Press

Marcus Williams, safety, Utah

The standout for the Utes declared for the draft as a junior and for good reason. He is a big-time playmaker and one of the top-ranked safeties in the draft. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller had Williams as the seventh-ranked safety, saying, "Williams posted 10 interceptions and showed the range, ball skills and instincts of a future NFL starter. He has the change-of-direction skills to locate and chase the ball, and when he gets there, Williams has the hands to flip the field."

Projected round: 2-4

Isaac Asiata, offensive guard, Utah

After a strong senior season that saw him win the Morris Award as the Pac-12's top offensive lineman, NFL Draft Scout ranked Asiata as the No. 74 overall player and the No. 4 guard.

Speaking of his potential, Rob Rang wrote, "Asiata may lack the name recognition of some of the other top interior linemen in the country but he is well known among NFL scouts, who see him as a future starting left guard — and a successful one at that due to his blend of initial quickness, agility and power."

Projected round: 3-5

Third day (and beyond)

BYU running back Jamaal Williams (21) scores against the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing, Mich., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. BYU won 31-14. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Jamaal Williams, running back, BYU

Williams returned for his senior season after missing all of 2015 and took his place at the top of the all-time rushing list. He finished the season with 234 carries for 1,375 yards and 12 touchdowns to finish his career with 3,901 yards and 35 touchdowns. He is the No. 11 ranked running back on CBS Sports.

Projected round: 3-6

Harvey Langi, linebacker, BYU

Langi is an intriguing prospect whose junior-year film and combine/pro day numbers have him moving up draft boards. In his one season as a full-time linebacker in 2015 he totaled 68 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He is the No. 13 ranked inside linebacker by CBS Sports.

Projected round: 3-FA

Utah Utes defensive back Brian Allen (14) gets an equipment adjustment as Utah and Utah State prepare to play Friday, Sept. 11, 2015, at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brian Allen, defensive back, Utah

Allen was a key member of the Utah secondary in 2016 as he finished with six pass breakups and four interceptions while contributing 35 tackles, including 4 1/2 for loss. He ended his Utah career with 62 tackles, nine pass breakups and five interceptions. He is the No. 21 ranked cornerback on CBS Sports.

Projected round: 4-6

Sam Tevi, offensive lineman, Utah

Tevi played a massive role in the Utes' offensive line success during the last two seasons playing both left and right tackle. Played on the defensive line as a freshman and recorded nine tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack. Ranked the No. 16 tackle by CBS Sports.

Projected round: 4-7

Stevie Tu'ikolovatu, defensive line, East High School, USC

After graduating from Utah, Tu'ikolovatu moved on to USC for his final season of eligibility and had a big year. He earned Second-Team All-Pac-12 honors after he totaled 53 tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup for the 10-3 Trojans. He is the No. 21 ranked defensive tackle by CBS Sports.

Projected round: 4-FA

Joe Williams, running back, Utah

Williams carried the Utes' offense during the second half of the season as he produced big game after big game once he returned to the team after a month away from the game. He set the school single-game rushing record with 332 yards and four scores in a 52-45 win over UCLA. He finished the season with 1,407 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Projected round: 5-FA

Utah Utes defensive end Hunter Dimick (49) sacks Southern Utah Thunderbirds quarterback Tannon Pedersen (10) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. Utah won 24-0. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Hunter Dimick, defensive end, Utah

Dimick terrorized opposing quarterbacks during his time on the Hill. His best season came in 2016 when he totaled 53 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks and eight pass breakups to earn First-Team All-Pac-12 recognition. During his Utah career, he managed 148 tackles, 42.5 tackles for loss and 28.5 sacks. He is the No. 17 ranked defensive end on CBS Sports.

Projected round: 5-FA

J.J. Dielman, offensive line, Utah

Dielman played most of his career at tackle but moved to center out of necessity as a senior. He was a solid contributor during his five games at his new position before he suffered a season-ending injury. He is the No. 11 ranked tackle on CBS Sports.

Projected round: 6-FA

Andrew Eide, offensive line, BYU

Eide started all 13 games for the Cougars at left tackle in 2016 after he transferred from Southern Utah. He also played on the defensive line during his time at SUU. He is the No. 18 rated tackle by CBS Sports.

Projected round: 6-FA

Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill, right, is forced out of bounds by Kansas safety Fish Smithson (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. | Orlin Wagner, Associated Press

Fish Smithson, safety, Highland High School, Kansas

The Highland High product was a Big 12 all-conference selection during his last two seasons at Kansas. He was the team's leading tackler each of the last two seasons, including 111 tackles as a junior. For his Jayhawks' career, he totaled 253 tackles, 10 passes defended and six interceptions. He is the No. 14 ranked free safety on CBS Sports.

Projected round: 6-FA

Kai Nacua, safety, BYU

The ball-hawking safety was a big-play guy for the Cougars during each of his last two seasons at BYU. His most productive overall season came in 2015 when he recorded 66 tackles, six interceptions and six pass breakups. For his career in Provo, he totaled 163 tackles, 14 interceptions, 12 pass breakups, and eight tackles for loss.

Projected round: 7-FA

Tim Patrick, wide receiver, Utah

Even though he struggled with injuries, Patrick was the main weapon in the Utah passing game. He led the team with 45 receptions for 711 yards and five touchdowns in 2016, and finished his career with 61 catches for 888 yards and five scores. He is rated the No. 39 wide receiver by CBS Sports.

Projected round: 7-FA

Utah Utes defensive end Pita Taumoepenu (50) hurries Washington Huskies quarterback Jake Browning (3) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Washington won 31-24. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Pita Taumoepenu, defensive line/linebacker, Utah

Taumoepenu had a huge year off the edge for the depleted Utes' defensive line in 2016 as he totaled 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, nine sacks and three forced fumbles to garner All-Pac-12 recognition. He ended his Utah career with 71 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 20 sacks and five quarterback hurries. He is the No. 29 rated outside linebacker on CBS Sports.

Projected round: 7-FA

Jason Thompson, safety, Utah

After playing quarterback at Wyoming, Thompson moved to the defensive side of the ball at Utah and was a key member on special teams. He is the No. 15 ranked free safety on CBS Sports.

Projected round: 7-FA

Michael Davis, defensive back, BYU

Davis saw plenty of snaps in the secondary during all four of his seasons in Provo. His most productive season came in 2015 when he recorded 10 pass breakups, and a forced fumble with 27 tackles. For his BYU career he managed 110 tackles, 17 pass breakups and five tackles for loss. He is ranked the No. 38 cornerback by CBS Sports.

Projected round: 7-FA

Josh Thornton, defensive back, Southern Utah

Thornton had a nice senior season in Cedar City as he earned Second-Team All-Big Sky after he recorded 38 tackles, while totaling eight pass breakups and three interceptions. He is the No. 45 ranked cornerback by CBS Sports.

Projected round: 7-FA

Stanford defensive back Dallas Lloyd during NFL football pro day Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Stanford, Calif. | Eric Risberg, Associated Press

Dallas Lloyd, safety, Pleasant Grove High School, Stanford

After he made the transition from quarterback to the defense during the 2014 season, Lloyd had two really nice years in the Stanford secondary. His best season came in 2016 when he finished second the team with 61 tackles while leading the way with five interceptions to garner All-Pac-12 recognition. He is the No. 12 ranked strong safety on CBS Sports.

Projected round: 7-FA

Sae Tautu, defensive end, BYU

Tautu became a massive contributor on the BYU defensive line during his last two seasons in Provo thanks to his ability to make plays in the backfield. His best season came in 2016 when he registered 49 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and three pass breakups to earn Phil Steele All-Independent First-Team honors. During his Cougar career, he totaled 99 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

Projection: Free agent

Travis Tuiloma, defensive tackle, BYU

Tuiloma was a monstrous presence on the BYU defensive line when he was healthy. His most productive season came in 2015 when he recorded 25 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries. During his time in Provo, he totaled 56 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks while controlling the line of scrimmage.

Projection: Free agent

Algernon Brown, fullback, BYU

After he spent 2015 as the featured ball carrier and rushed for 709 yards and 11 touchdowns, Brown moved to fullback in '16 and proved to be a solid blocking back. He is the No. 7 ranked fullback on CBS Sports.

Projection: Free agent

BYU quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Taysom Hill, quarterback, BYU

Hill fought through five injury-riddled seasons and put up some ridiculous offensive numbers. His best year came in 2013 when he threw for 2,938 yards and 19 touchdowns to go along with 1,344 rushing yards and 10 scores. For his BYU career, he threw for 6,935 yards and 43 touchdowns while running for 2,812 yards and 32 more scores. He is the No. 18 ranked quarterback on CBS Sports and No. 17 on Walter Football.

Projection: Free agent

Andy Phillips, kicker, Utah

"Automatic Andy" was one of the most consistent place-kickers the Utes have ever had. he made all 161 extra points he attempted while converting on 83 of 99 field goals. He was a Second-Team All-Pac-12 selection in 2016 after he hit 20 of 24 field goals and all 41 extra points. He is the No. 8 ranked kicker by CBS Sports.

Projection: Free agent

Tre'von Johnson, linebacker, Weber State

Johnson was a tackling machine during his time at Weber State. His most productive season came in 2016 when he was named First-Team All-Big Sky after he totaled 92 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. For his Wildcat career, he recorded 258 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He is the No. 16 rated inside linebacker by CBS Sports.

Projection: Free agent