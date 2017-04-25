View 23 Items
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson (6) shoots over LA Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute (12) in the first half of game five of the first round NBA playoffs series between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Joe Johnson has certainly etched his place in Utah Jazz basketball history after so many clutch performances.

The latest came Tuesday night as he helped push the Jazz past the Clippers in Game 5 at Staples Center.

Here's how Twitter reacted.

Fully recovered Hayward

Hayward looked like himself again after battling food poisoning from a "sandwich from a place." Here's some tweets on the All-Star's return:

Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.

