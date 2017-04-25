Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson (6) shoots over LA Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute (12) in the first half of game five of the first round NBA playoffs series between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

Joe Johnson has certainly etched his place in Utah Jazz basketball history after so many clutch performances.

The latest came Tuesday night as he helped push the Jazz past the Clippers in Game 5 at Staples Center.

Here's how Twitter reacted.

Cooler than the other side of the pillow#UTAatLAC pic.twitter.com/dmWWnqSVTv — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 26, 2017

Approximately half a second after Joe Johnson's shot went in pic.twitter.com/UsX0WS4Ttr — Joe Jesus (@World_Wide_Wob) April 26, 2017

When you realize you wish you had Joe Johnson... pic.twitter.com/Ux9dd4rkqt — Manny Hill (@MannyHill84) April 26, 2017

Joe johnson with game on the line like: pic.twitter.com/Zou09GRatd — Tmoney (@troymyers559) April 26, 2017

If the Jazz win this series, hang Joe Johnson's number from the rafters next week. #takenote — Ben Bagley (@benbags) April 26, 2017

I am in the process of talking my wife into naming all of our kids Joe Johnson — Colt (@jazzies12) April 26, 2017

Soak in the marvel that is Joe Johnson (I'll join you)#UTAatLAC pic.twitter.com/XhZO1Dda82 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 26, 2017

Joe Johnson for MVP pic.twitter.com/4q4j0BXusQ — Jeffrey Criddle. (@jeffrey_criddle) April 26, 2017

Joe Johnson has never missed a high-arcing step-back long two in his life pic.twitter.com/RcvcKEnbJM — Dan Favale (@danfavale) April 26, 2017

Just texted the Governor asking him how many things we can name after Joe Johnson. My suggestion was all of them. #TakeNote — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) April 26, 2017

We can't really call him Joe Jesus because Jesus was kind, benevolent, and showed mercy. — Kris 🚮 (@5kl) April 26, 2017

"no seriously, they're paying joe johnson half of what you pay @blakegriffin32" pic.twitter.com/tWZjk8UEHW — Thomas (@tLarsen34) April 26, 2017

Regular season Joe Johnson vs. Playoff Joe Johnson: pic.twitter.com/0k7dBq1PFx — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 26, 2017

Fully recovered Hayward

Hayward looked like himself again after battling food poisoning from a "sandwich from a place." Here's some tweets on the All-Star's return:

GORDON HAYWARD BEATS THE BUZZER WITH THE FASTBREAK THROWDOWN! #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/XdZtwmVlkR — The Fuzz (@TheFuzzNBA) April 26, 2017

We are so happy to see @gordonhayward playing! Our favorite. pic.twitter.com/zGiq3LJgcZ — Pink Grandmas (@pinkgrandmas) April 26, 2017

How Gordon Hayward got over his food poisoning. #UTAatLAC pic.twitter.com/oYoicMC23X — Jim Rodman (@jimrodman) April 26, 2017

Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.