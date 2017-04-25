LOS ANGELES — Oh, so that was actually a hero sandwich.

Why didn’t he say so?

Gordon Hayward might not be Michael Jordan when it comes to playing sick, but give him an extra day of recovery and he looks just fine. Meanwhile, the play of Rodney Hood, George Hill and Joe Johnson in the closing minutes were, well, food for the Jazz’s soul.

The Jazz are now just a game away from advancing to the second round of the playoffs, thanks to a 96-92 Tuesday win over the Clippers at Staples Center. Hayward, recovering from food poisoning via a Salt Lake eatery, scored 27 points and wrestled for a loose ball with Chris Paul inside the final minute, just for good measure.

One more suspenseful game in a series of thrills.

Regardless of the outcome of any of the games, nobody watching this series can say they’ve been cheated — at least not by the players. The refs? Depends on whom you ask. Asked beforehand about what the Jazz were doing to contain J.J. Redick, Clippers coach Doc Rivers jokingly said, “You mean other than the grabbing and the holding?”

Seriously, nobody who bought a ticket to any of the games could complain. All of them have been heart-pounders.

The Clippers’ theme this year is “It takes everything.”

New theme for both teams: “It takes everything out of you.”

“I think the intensity every game has been at a very high level,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said.

Gradually, almost everyone that missed games has come back. L.A. guard Austin Rivers played for the first time in the playoffs. Hayward was back from his battle after his temporary ailment. Rudy Gobert’s knee injury was history starting in with Game 4.

Only L.A.’s Blake Griffin — out for the playoffs — was missing among key players.

Meanwhile, Hayward scored 11 points in the first quarter. Though he slowed down after that, having him back in the lineup after missing nearly all of Game 4 was an unmistakable boost. The Jazz got their lead as high as 11, but the Clippers came back. There’s never a shortage of storylines in La-La Land.

As the series has gone longer, the distractions have increased. It started with injuries that kept out Gobert and Rivers. But whenever a Los Angeles team is involved in something, it veers off into pure entertainment. For instance, the cute-but-silly news that as Johnson was owning the Clippers at the end of Game 4, he was wearing Paul’s signature shoes.

Now that’s an endorsement.

Also, there was the anecdote about Paul spotting a kid in the stands wearing a Clippers jersey and, after Game 4 in Utah, giving the kid his own. Cute.

Somewhere in all the commotion, Griffin went down with an injury for the rest of the playoffs and Hayward got sick, missing all but a few minutes of Game 4.

“I haven’t been sick like that in years,” Hayward said, calling the culprit “a sandwich from a place.”

As for his health after the one-day bout, Hayward said he was “just trying to get everything back up, and I know I probably lost some weight and I’m trying to regain some strength, but I really haven’t been doing anything but recovering.”

Somewhere Michael Jordan is knowingly nodding. But when Jordan allegedly got poisoned by bad pizza against the Jazz in 1997, he played anyway. And won.

That’s not a knock on Hayward. It’s just that one guy’s an All-Star, the other’s an all-time All-Star.

As Boris Diaw noted last week, when the playoffs happen, “everything is amplified.” Otherwise, why would any media bring up the fact Joe Ingles was waived by the Clippers, years ago, while his wife was on her way to the U.S. to see him play for the first time.

Little slights become big grudges.

The good part is that sometimes really clever things appear. For instance, the fact Utah has two Joes on its team, nicknamed Slo-Mo Joe (Ingles) and Iso-Joe (Johnson). That’s been around awhile, but only the playoffs can make it a national thing. Maybe they should add a third name: Repo Joel, in reference to the number of times reserve Joel Bolomboy has been reclaimed from the D-League.

It would only add to the drama.