OREM — A seven-run first inning gave the Utah baseball team an early lead en route to a 23-5 victory over Utah Valley on Tuesday evening.

The Utes pounded out 22 hits in the game, led by a five-hit night from DaShawn Keirsey Jr. He also had four RBIs in the game. Dallas Carroll and Hunter Simmons each had five RBIs with each hitting a home run. Dominic Foscalina had three hits while Ellis Kelly drove in three runs.

Utah used six pitchers. Spencer Kevin Johnson earned his first career start, allowing five runs on four hits. Tanner Thomas, who raises his record 2-0 with the win, pitched three scoreless innings, allowing four hits with three strikeouts. Jacob Rebar struck out five of the seven batters he faced over two innings. Trenton Stoltz threw one inning with a strikeout, Josh Tedeschi threw one inning, and Lars Lofgren struck out two of four batters he faced.

The Utes had six hits in the seven-run first inning, highlighted by a bases-loaded single by Ellis Kelly that scored three runs.

Utah Valley hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first before Johnson struck out three batters to get out of the inning.

Utah added a run in the second following a solo home run by Simmons.

The Wolverines cut the score in half, 8-4, with three runs in the bottom of the third. A two-run home run put the first runs on the board and after a walk and a pair of fly outs, an RBI single gave UVU its third run of the inning.

The Utes pulled ahead as the game continued. Josh Rose doubled and Dominic Foscalina beat out a bunt single and both scored on passed balls in the third inning. The Utes scored four runs in the fourth off of five hits. Carroll hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning. A four-run seventh inning was highlighted by a two-RBI double off the bat of Simmons. Another run came in the top of the eighth with a run scoring on a ground-out after hits from Alex Isola and Jacob Portaro.

The Utes set a ballpark record for runs scored by a Utah Valley opponent.

The Utes return home for a three-game series against Washington State beginning on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. MDT.