It goes without saying, he’s been our best player this year, our best offensive player. It’s good to have him after the other night.

LOS ANGELES — So the culprit turned out to be a sandwich. But Gordon Hayward isn’t saying where the food came from that put him down for the count and forced him to miss most of Sunday’s playoff game against the Los Angeles.

Hayward spoke at Tuesday’s shootaround about his apparent food poisoning that limited him to only nine minutes of action Sunday before he left Vivint Arena and went home for the night with a bad stomach and dehydration.

When asked what food made him sick, Hayward replied, “It was a sandwich … from a place.”

The seventh-year Jazz forward was back in action for Tuesday night’s Game 5 after a couple of good nights’ rest and plenty of fluids and looking like his old self. He made his first three 3-pointers and led the team with 14 first-half points.

“I feel a lot better,” Hayward said earlier in the day. “I was definitely down for the count. I haven’t been that sick in years. But I’m happy we got the win.”

Hayward said it all started Saturday night when his wife got sick, and knowing he needed rest for a game the next day, he told her he had to get some sleep and went down to the basement.

“Maybe it was karma, because two hours later I was back upstairs up doing the same thing she was and was basically up all night. I didn’t get much sleep, couldn’t eat anything. I got the IV, tried to play through it, but couldn’t do it.”

Hayward said after returning home Sunday night, he “slept it off” and “felt tremendously better” and was able to eat again and felt “back to normal.”

Coach Quin Snyder was happy to have Hayward back in the lineup Tuesday.

“It goes without saying, he’s been our best player this year, our best offensive player,” he said. “It’s good to have him after the other night.”

As for Hayward, when asked if he’ll be going back to the "place" that caused him such trouble, he answered, “Absolutely not.”

KEY GAME 5: This marks the seventh time in Jazz history that Utah has gone into Game 5 of a seven-game series tied 2-2. In all but one of those years, the winner of Game 5 went on to win the series.

Only in 2007 when the Jazz lost at Houston in Game 5 did the loser of Game 5 go on to win the series. That was the year the Deron Williams-led Jazz won Game 6 in Salt Lake and Game 7 in Houston.

In the other five series, against the Lakers in 1988, Portland in 1992, Houston in 1997, Chicago in 1997 and the Lakers in 2008, the Game 5 winner went on to win the series.

Twelve other times in their history, the Jazz were tied 2-2 back when five-game series were played in the first two rounds and they won seven of those series, six at home. In four of the five series they lost, they dropped Game 5 at home.

JAZZ NOTES: After Tuesday’s game, the Jazz will return home for Game 6 Friday night against the Clippers at Vivint Arena. If a Game 7 is required, it will be played Sunday in Los Angeles. … The Jazz started Joe Ingles and Boris Daw for the fifth straight game, along with usual starters Rudy Gobert, George Hill and Hayward . . . Alec Burks, who had some treatment on his knee last week, is the only player on the team on the injured list. … After not playing the first four games of the series because of an injured hamstring, Austin Rivers was back in action for the Clippers, entering the game at the 4:13 mark of the first quarter, but going scoreless in nine minutes in the first half. … Like most other NBA arenas, the Clippers provided white shirts on every seat for the fans. The shirts read “It takes everything” and feratured a Clippers logo. Each fans was also given a bracelet that lit up either red, white or blue. … In all, there were 20 media members from Utah, including writers and photographers for print and broadcast media.