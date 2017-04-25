Everyone has to do more when you lose a guy like Blake. We need two or three other guys to make up the difference.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers' motto for the NBA playoffs, "It Takes Everything," has acquired an unintentionally literal meaning.

Blake Griffin's injured right toe not only will keep the forward out of the playoffs, but it increases the load on an already-burdened roster.

"Everyone has to do more when you lose a guy like Blake," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said before Tuesday night's fifth game at the Staples Center. "We need two or three other guys to make up the difference."

With Griffin unavailable, 6-foot-10 Marreese Speights made his second straight start in the playoffs — and just his second of the entire season. Forward Brandon Bass, who never got off the bench in the first four games, made his playoff debut Tuesday night.

Bass on the glass. pic.twitter.com/J8mnXEgL93 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 26, 2017

"I would love one guy to have the numbers Blake has in one game," Rivers said. "That would be sweet. I don't know who that's going to be."

Before the playoffs began, Rivers decided to limit his rotation after guard Austin Rivers, the coach's son, missed the final six regular-season games because of a strained left hamstring.

The guard missed 10 consecutive games before returning Tuesday night.

"When Austin was healthy, we went with a full bench." the elder Rivers said after a 97-95 loss in Game One. "I learned quickly after two games that you can't do that anymore.

"So we usually have two guys from the starting lineup on the floor with the bench, now. That extends our minutes a little further than what we want, especially with our guards."

The younger Rivers' absence proved pivotal after Jamal Crawford received his fifth personal foul in Sunday night's 105-98 loss.

"Utah went to four guards and we were having great success against that lineup," the Clippers' coach said. "Then Jamal picks up his fifth foul and we literally didn't have another guard to throw in. That hurt us."

Chris Paul tried to compensate with 27 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. But that effort exacted a toll on the Clippers.

"We lost our pace last game," Doc Rivers said. "In really looking at the tape, I would say probably, especially in Chris' case, he's looking at playing heavier minutes. We didn't push the ball up. We have to get our pace back."

Yet the coach expressed low expectations of what his son can contribute, especially with the guard on a minutes restriction.

"I'm hoping for a lot but you don't miss games, just show up and start playing," the elder Rivers said. "We need another body. He gives us another guard, another defender, another look. That's important for us, whether he's effective or not."