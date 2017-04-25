Despite a 12-shot improvement on day two, Dixie State remained in sixth place on the leaderboard after the first two rounds of play at the 2017 Pacific West Conference Women’s Golf Championships on Tuesday at the Fazio Course at Turtle Bay Resort.

DSU (336-324) recorded a 36-over 324 on its second loop en route to a two-round total of plus-84 660, two shots back of fifth-place Dominican (333-325-658, +82), and well ahead of seventh-place Hawai’i Hilo (347-332-679, +103) and eighth-place Point Loma (369-346-715, +139). California Baptist (316-303-619, +43) vaulted over Academy of Art (306-318-624, +48) to enter Wednesday’s final round with a five-shot advantage over the field, while Holy Names (326-313-639, +63) follows in third and Hawai’i Pacific (318-327-645, +69) is six strokes behind in fourth.

Three Trailblazers find themselves in the top 25 on the leaderboard after the round, led by sophomore Katie Ford (80-80), who rolled in two birdies on day two on her way to her second-straight 8-over 80 to stand tied for 12th place at +16 160. Junior Cobair Collinsworth (83-78) stands alone in 14th place at +17 161 after she carded DSU’s low round of the tournament Tuesday with a 6-over 78, and freshman Ashley Fernandez, who also penciled in two birdies on the day, (84-82) sits 23rd overall at +22 166. Sophomore Mei Brennan (89-84) follows in 30th place at +29 173, and sophomore Kaitlynn Hanberg (90-86) is tied for 33rd at +32 176.

DSU wraps up play at the tournament and the 2016-17 season in Wednesday’s final round.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.