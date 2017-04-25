Two program records fell and one other was tied Tuesday as Dixie State vaulted to third place through two rounds of play at the 2017 Pacific West Conference Men's Golf Championships at the Fazio Course at Turtle Bay Resort.

The Trailblazers (294-275) combined to card a school-record-tying 13-under 275, which was 19 shots better than Monday’s opening round and was the lowest team score through the first two days of the championship, to move to 7-under 569. DSU enters Wednesday’s final round nine shots back of clubhouse leader BYU-Hawaii (282-278-560, -16) and seven strokes behind second-place Holy Names (280-282-562, -14).

California Baptist (290-280-570, -6) stands in fourth place, followed by Chaminade (294-290-584, +8) in fifth, Dominican (296-290-586, +10) in sixth, Academy of Art (299-289-588, +12) in seventh, Hawai’i Hilo (295-295-590, +14) in eighth, Hawai'i Pacific (298-293-591, +15) in ninth and Notre Dame de Namur (300-303-603, +27) in 10th.

Sophomore Nicklaus Britt (71-63) broke two school records on Tuesday on his way to the top of the championship leaderboard. Britt fired a school and PacWest championship record 9-under 63, which included eight birdies and one eagle, en route to a record 36-round total of minus-10 134 and a first-place tie with CBU’s Greg Gonzalez (68-66-134, -10).

Britt’s 63 bested the previous school mark of 65 (-7) first set by former DSU player Kyle Chappell in 2009 (at Western Washington Invitational) and matched by former DSU All-American Kenny You in 2013 (at WWU). Britt’s 36-hole total of 134 also beats the previous mark of 136 (-8) posted by You in 2015 (at Southern Utah Pat Hicks Invitational).

Meanwhile, junior Dane Nelson (76-66) also had a banner day on the course as he penciled in six birdies with no bogeys on his way to a career-best 6-under 66 to move 32 spots up the leaderboard from t-41st to t-ninth heading into Wednesday’s final round. Nelson’s 66 tied a career-low round, which came last season at Cal State San Bernardino on a par-71 course (66, -5).

In all, three Trailblazers are listed in the top 15 on the leaderboard, including freshman Jimmy Avis (73-71) who is tied for 13th at even par 144 after he carded four birdies for a 1-under 71. In addition, freshman Jayce Frampton (74-75-149, +5) is tied for 30th after a 3-over 75 with three birdies, and senior Tyson Tanner (76-77-153, +9) is tied for 40th following a 5-over 77 with three birdies.

Dixie State, which entered the week as the two-time defending PacWest team champion, will be paired with BYU-H and HNU in Wednesday’s final round.

