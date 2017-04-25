You don’t get a lot of opportunities to hear Pope Francis speak. But that changed on Tuesday, as Chris Anderson, the head of TED, tweeted out a Ted Talk from Pope Francis.

You don’t get a lot of opportunities to hear Pope Francis speak.

But a surprise speech appeared on Tuesday when Chris Anderson, the head of TED, tweeted out a Ted Talk from Pope Francis.

Breaking… Honored to unveil a TED Talk from Pope Francis. https://t.co/GA36buAmBS — Chris Anderson (@TEDchris) April 26, 2017

The pope filmed his TED Talk from Vatican City, according to TED.com. It aired at the international TED Talk conference on Tuesday night in Vancouver, Canada.

In the Ted Talk, which you can watch in full below, Pope Francis spoke about why it’s important for everyone to come together in order to build a brighter future.

"Let us help each other, all together, to remember that the 'other' is not a statistic, or a number," the pontiff said. "We all need each other."

Pope Francis said people can find true happiness if people don’t lock out the world. Instead, he said, it’s important to come together and build a better future.

“Many of us, nowadays, seem to believe that a happy future is something impossible to achieve. While such concerns must be taken very seriously, they are not invincible,” he said. “They can be overcome when we don't lock our door to the outside world. Happiness can only be discovered as a gift of harmony between the whole and each single component. Even science – and you know it better than I do – points to an understanding of reality as a place where every element connects and interacts with everything else.”

He also said that coming together “begins a revolution.”

Watch the talk in full below.

The pope’s talk capped off an international TED conference on Tuesday evening, according to The Washington Post.

The taped segment shocked those in attendance for the weeklong event, Washington Post reported.

Bruno Giussani, TED’s international curator who helped organize the event, told The Washington Post that it took him a year and many trips to Italy to organize the talk.

“In this complicated and often confusing world, Pope Francis has become possibly the only moral voice capable of reaching people across boundaries and providing clarity and a compelling message of hope,” Giussani said.