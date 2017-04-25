After the media had finished asking questions to Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke, Petke took a moment to clear the air on RSL's strategy.

"I've read and I've heard from people about Nick (Rimando) with the building out of the back and stuff and I want to make it very clear, it's that I want them to play out of the back," Petke said.

"I've challenged him to push that," he continued. "So if it comes on anybody's shoulders, it's mine."

In RSL's 3-1 loss last week to Atlanta, the visiting team scored all three goals on RSL giveaways while working from the build-from-behind tactic.

Citing two examples, Petke continued to accept the blame, adding, "I'm OK with that because if we're not pushing it, we're not trying, we're not going to get better."

Injuries continue to mount for RSL

Petke confirmed that goalkeeper Rimando sustained an injury to his right hamstring in the defeat to Atlanta, saying he underwent testing at a local hospital on Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury.

Petke continued to preach the next-man-up approach that has become his mantra since taking over the team.

"That's the one thing I've said since the first day I got in here, is that we're a team," said Petke. "We're not 11 players plus additional players who are just here for the ride. We're a team and everybody on this team has talent. Even before players perhaps go down or go away, we need to see the players who aren't getting starts putting the work in at practice and showing that they're capable and understand what we're doing so that the transition of them coming in is much easier."

RSL players impress in time with Real Monarchs

First-team regulars Jordan Allen and Stephen "Sunny" Sunday both played this weekend for the USL's Real Monarchs in a rehabilitation assignment of sorts.

Sunday logged 74 minutes while Allen played for 44 minutes in the Monarchs' 3-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders 2.

Petke was pleased with the first-teamers' effort in Seattle.

"The report's back and I've watched three-quarters of the game so far, very impressed," said Petke. "They did well, they did very well."

Sunday also participated in practice Tuesday, according to Petke.

Van Oekel unsure of facial hair ahead of Saturday's match

Known for his variance of facial hair, Matt Van Oekel, the presumed starter at goalkeeper this week, isn't certain which style he'll go with in Saturday's contest at Sporting Kansas City.

"You'll have to wait and see on Saturday," said Van Oekel, laughing. "I'm not even sure yet, so we'll see what the wife allows."