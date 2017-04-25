LOS ANGELES — All season long, and for the last three years for that matter, Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder had talked incessantly about defense — and when the Jazz needed it most, they came through with a sterling defensive effort Tuesday night to knock off the Los Angeles Clippers 96-92 in a huge game to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Jazz held the Clippers in check for three quarters and then just enough in the fourth quarter to come away with a scintillating victory that sends the Jazz back home with a chance to clinch the series Friday night at Vivint Arena.

The Clippers were held under 40 percent for much of the night and finished the game at 41.9 percent.

The Jazz had several heroes in the big victory.

Gordon Hayward showed no ill effects from his apparent food poisoning that sidelined him for most of Sunday’s game, as he led the Jazz with 27 points. Hayward hit his first three 3-pointers and scored 11 of his points in the first quarter and had 14 by halftime.

Rudy Gobert also looked like his old self, playing 37 minutes and scoring 11 points with 11 rebounds. Rodney Hood scored 16 points and had several key buckets down the stretch. George Hill finished with 12 points and sank four key free throws in the final 11 seconds.

Joe Johnson, who was so instrumental in Utah’s come-from-behind victory Sunday night when he scored 26 points, wasn’t quite as sharp Tuesday, but also came up with some big fourth-quarter baskets as he finished with 14 points. Boris Diaw had his best game of the series with 10 points after scoring just 17 total points in the first four games.

Los Angeles was led by Chris Paul, who scored 28 points, and J.J. Redick who scored a team-high 26 points after being quiet over the first four games of the series. The Clippers were determined to get Redick going after a mediocre first four games when he averaged just 7.8 points on 34.5 shooting.

DeAndre Jordan scored 14 points. No other Clipper scored in double figures.

The Jazz had taken a 69-58 lead at the 10:30 mark on a Hood 3-pointer and had all the momentum, while the Clippers appeared to be panicking and Clipper fans were getting restless.

Then, in less than three minutes, the Clippers tied the game on five free throws by Redick and two 3-pointers by Paul. The Clippers’ rally was keyed by a foul by Raul Neto on a missed 3-pointer by Redick.

However, the Jazz never lost their poise and came out of a timeout with a play that freed Hayward for an open jumper. Then the Jazz scored on their next two possessions as Hood hit a three from out front and Hayward added a three to make it 77-69.

The Jazz were leading 80-78 when Hill missed a 3-pointer as the shot clock was winding down. However, Hayward tipped the ball out to Johnson, who didn’t hesitate and drained a 3-pointer from the top to make it 83-78 with 2:59 left. Then Hood hit another big 3-pointer to push the lead to seven and Hayward hit a pair of free throws and a basket with 40 seconds left to make it 90-85.

After Paul pulled the Clippers within three at 90-87, Johnson came up big again with a 15-foot jumper to make it 92-87. But Hill came through with four free throws in the final 10 seconds to clinch the win.

The Jazz were coming off a big 105-98 victory Sunday night at Vivint Arena that tied the series at 2-2.

In the first two games, each team won a game at home and one on the road and before the game, Jazz coach Quin Snyder said he wasn’t worried about any home court advantage.

“I don’t think we’re thinking about home court,” Snyder said. “I’m thinking more about Game 5, I know they’re good here and I wouldn’t attach any meaning at home, except that it’s harder to win on the road and that will be a challenge for us.”

The Jazz got off to another slow start at Staples Center as they had every other time this season here, falling behind 7-0 nearly three minutes into the game. But just like that, the Jazz ran off 11 straight points thanks to a pair of Hayward 3-pointers, a Gobert dunk and a Boris Diaw bucket inside.

Hayward hit a couple of more baskets, including another 3-pointer to put the Jazz up 19-15 at the 4:16 mark of the first quarter. However, during the rest of the quarter, the Jazz failed to score on their final seven possessions and watched the Clippers score six straight to take a 21-19 lead at the quarter.

The two teams were tied six times and traded the lead six times in a competitive second quarter before the Jazz took a 46-43 halftime lead on 3-pointer by Hill in the final minute of the quarter.

In the third quarter, the Jazz kept the lead the whole 12 minutes despite a three-minute drought when they couldn’t score. The Jazz came out of that poor stretch by scoring nine points in the final 2:06 as Derrick Favors scored inside, Johnson hit back-to-back baskets, including a 3-pointer and after an L.A. turnover with five seconds left, a dunk by Hayward at the buzzer to make it 64-58.

The Jazz kept up the pressure in the fourth quarter, forcing turnovers on the Clippers’ first two possessions; although the Clippers scored 31 points in the final quarter, it wasn’t enough .

After Friday’s game, the series will return to Los Angeles Sunday if the Jazz don’t close it out.