FILE— The Canyons Board of Education approved Tuesday a new salary schedule that raises teacher pay by at least 4 percent and bumps starting pay for teachers by $6,000 to $40,500.

SANDY — The Canyons Board of Education approved Tuesday a new salary schedule that raises educators' pay by at least 4 percent and bumps starting pay for teachers by $6,000 to $40,500.

The average increase for licensed school employees will be about 6.5 percent.

Part of the increase was made possible by the Utah Legislature's decision to increase the value of the weighted pupil unit by 4 percent earler this year. The WPU is the basic unit of state education funding in Utah.

The rest is funded by locally assessed property taxes.

"The board of education believes it is important to invest in the district’s people,” said school board President Sherril Taylor.

“In turn, our students will benefit. Our classrooms will be led by the best and brightest educators that we can attract and retain, especially in this era of a nationwide teacher shortage.”