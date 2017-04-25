SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to express a formal intent that the county will take measures to protect the Jordan River from the future South Salt Lake homeless resource center.

"It is the intent of the council that the county take any and all appropriate steps to mitigate adverse impacts that the homeless population and the new homeless resource center may have on the Jordan River," the motion stated.

The council also voted on taking a formal position that it doesn't support the South Salt Lake center for the use of the "high-risk population" because of the facility's proximity to the Jordan River.

South Salt Lake residents and leaders have expressed concerns of the future facility at 3380 S. 1000 West and its potential negative impacts on the Jordan River ever since the site was named as a possibility.

Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton, also a member of the Jordan River Commission, said she "personally did not support" any site near the Jordan River.

"But what's done is done," she said.

Now, county leaders and the Jordan River Commission are seeking ways to prevent any negative impacts that may come with the new facility.

"Whether it's real or perceived, there's going to be a perception issue with having the resource center there," Newton said. "Now, my hope is we will have some great mitigating factors that will help make sure that there is ultimate safety and regard for those who are using the trail and that it will be a good facility."

Newton said there are already concerns about the health of the Jordan River because of the camping that occurs in the brush on the opposite side of the Jordan River Parkway.

"We have to weigh and balance the resources that we have here in the county with what the needs are for this resource center. And the Jordan River is one of our greatest resources," she said. "We've put millions of dollars into the Jordan River Trail. It's a great gem in our community."

The council's formal position reflects the promises Mayor Ben McAdams made when he selected the South Salt Lake site — that the county will leave the Jordan River in better condition than it is now once the new shelter is built.

While McAdams has said he expects the South Salt Lake facility to serve a "low-need" population because of the site's distance from homeless services, city and county leaders have not yet decided which facilities will house what populations.