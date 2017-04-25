Utah Utes forward David Collette (13) drives to the basket with Washington Huskies forward Sam Timmins (33) defending during NCAA basketball in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Six college basketball players with local connections appear on a list of early entrants for the 2017 NBA draft, as released by the league on Tuesday.

The Deseret News had previously reported that Utah forward Kyle Kuzma, BYU big man Eric Mika and SUU guard Randy Onwuasor had declared, but also on the list were Utah big man David Collette, Duke guard and former Lone Peak star Frank Jackson and Purdue big man Caleb Swanigan, who spent many of his formative years in the Beehive State.

None of the six have hired an agent, meaning that unless they do so, they will have until May 24 to return to school and maintain collegiate eligibility.

Kuzma appears to be the most likely to get drafted, as a number of outlets peg the junior as a possible second-round pick. The 6-foot-9, 220-pounder from Flint, Michigan, earned All-Pac-12 honors this spring after averaging 16.4 points and 9.3 rebounds.

Mika may also get some looks in the second round after averaging 20.3 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Cougars in his first season after a mission to Italy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A transfer from Texas Tech, Onwuasor was fifth in the country in scoring for the Thunderbirds last season, posting an average of 23.6 points per game.

While Kuzma's decision was previously made public, Collette's was not. The former Murray Spartan began his career at Utah State before controversially transferring to Utah. In his first season with the Runnin' Utes, he averaged 13.6 points and 5.1 rebounds in 22 games.

Away from the Beehive State, Jackson has declared for the draft after a freshman season at Duke in which he averaged 10.9 points and 1.7 assists in just under 25 minutes per game. The former McDonald's All-American started 16 of the 36 games in which he appeared for the Blue Devils.

Swanigan has declared for the draft for the second consecutive year. His return to the Boilermakers last season wound up being a good decision, as he got in much better shape and averaged 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

During the season, ESPN profiled his challenging upbringing and the process he undertook to get in shape.

In all, 182 players are on the list for the 60-selection draft. Up until last year, players had only until mid-April to return to school if they did not hire an agent. The extra month allows them more time to get feedback from NBA teams.

Because of this, many more players have declared over the last two years than had previously done so. In 2015, there were just 48. That number rose to 117 in 2016.

