OGDEN — A man has been charged with starting a fire that destroyed a former car dealership earlier this month.

Reginald Allen Frierson, 48, is charged with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, in Ogden's 2nd District Court.

The blaze began in the basement of the building at 3350 Wall Ave. on April 13, charging documents state, after an evening spat between Frierson and a man identified as L.C. who had made a home in the building.

A woman was visiting with L.C. when Frierson came over. The two men began arguing before Frierson left, saying, "Oh I got something for you," police said.

The blaze ignited five minutes later, and the pair inside made it out with no serious injuries. They were treated for smoke inhalation.

Surveillance footage from neighboring buildings shows a man in a checkered flannel shirt and jeans entering the empty dealership and leaving minutes later, glancing back at the building while carrying a white, plastic grocery bag, prosecutors allege. He stopped at the sidewalk before turning back, stopping to do something at a basement bathroom window and then making his way back to the sidewalk.

Frierson is accused of walking to a nearby dealership and telling an employee washing cars there was a fire before entering Common Cents convenience store, where surveillance footage shows a man police believed to be him. Officers asked people at nearby shelters to identify the man on tape, arrest documents show.

Frierson walked into an Ogden shelter on April 19 and appeared on surveillance footage wearing the flannel and jeans, prosecutors allege.

The fire overtook the former R.J. Wrigley's Auto showroom as crews fought the blaze through heavy winds.

Fierson previously was accused of staying in a park after curfew in Salt Lake City in 2016. It was not immediately clear Tuesday if he has an attorney.