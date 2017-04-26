I have never tried to catch a fly out of the air with chopsticks, as Daniel LaRusso miraculously accomplished in the 1984 classic "The Karate Kid." But I bet, if one were to venture a wager, I could get closer to catching one than just about anybody reading this.

As has been well-chronicled, teachers in Utah often moonlight in order to make ends meet. Some work retail, others have their own small businesses, while some are more daring, like Jeff Spires of Punta Gorda, Florida, who was fired for accepting cash in exchange for raising students’ grades.

Others are incredibly heroic. I am, of course, talking about people like me. I teach driver’s education after school and on holidays, weekends and throughout the summer. I am armed only with a brake on my side, a loud voice, and the hope that these teenagers getting behind the wheel have more driving experience than simply playing Super Smash Bros. on the Wii. My favorite students are those who drive to the school, alone in their own cars, to meet me for driving lessons … (but that is an entirely different conversation).

As such, I have developed a left hand that is quick enough to grab a steering wheel before we end up on top of Johnny 10-Speed, or in someone’s flower bed. My left hand is fast enough to rival Floyd Merryweather’s jab and strong enough to move a nearly 4,000-pound car to the correct side of the yellow line before it becomes a hood ornament. It’s also quick enough to grab the last piece of candy in my children’s Halloween buckets, as my children have tearfully discovered.

I write this to remind everyone that teachers sacrifice a lot for a career that does not seem to recognize their sacrifices. To stay in teaching, you have to love it.

Most teachers I know are skilled enough in a variety of arenas, personable enough, and driven enough to succeed in careers outside the world of education. They could leave for more money, more respect and better benefits. They could leave and be able to give up that second job. And yet they stay!

Yes, we complain and demand and even pout. We write our legislators and laugh aloud to ourselves when we hear that “this year, education is the priority” only to see liquor laws and homeless shelters steal the headlines, while the state remains at the bottom of the heap in education spending. We are grumpy at times, sarcastic always.

But we love the job and we stay. Utah’s students are consistently among the best performing in the nation, in spite of poor funding. This with teachers working second jobs to make sure we can keep the first career. Teachers' failures are made public in the form of a ludicrous school grading system — as if a single letter grade is sufficient to judge all of the incredible work that goes on in a single school.

And yet we stay.

We spend our own money on classroom supplies and even pizza for our classes because what we are given barely covers us through the first semester. The Deseret News reported in 2014 that the average public school teacher spent nearly $500 out of pocket to provide necessary supplies and incentives to students.

And yet we stay.

In 2016, we were told by our own Legislature that formal teacher training is not necessary and that our skills are nothing special; just hire people with relevant teaching experience. (I worked on the grill at Wendy’s when I was 16. Should I be a nutritionist?)

And yet we stay.

For teachers, the work is a reward. I have forged lifelong friendships with former students, attended weddings, mission farewells, quite a few pig roasts, and even funerals. But at some point, the reward has to be more than internal.

Or we may not yet stay. Teachers love the job. And for that, we should all love teachers.

Brandon Winn teaches English and journalism at Highland High School, where he also is an assistant football coach. He is married with three young children.