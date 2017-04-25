SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation has announced several projects in Salt Lake County to address booming growth south of the I-15/I-215 interchange.

The projects will increase road capacity, reduce traffic delays and improve safety for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

UDOT is partnering with several municipalities — including Sandy, South Jordan and Riverton — to coordinate the projects through the 2017-18 seasons and minimize impacts to residents, commuters and businesses.

Some projects will begin in 2017 to ensure alternate routes are available before larger projects begin, such as a project to add a new southbound lane on I-15 from 12300 South to state Route 201.

The following are UDOT’s projects for 2017:

• Bangerter Highway freeway-style interchanges, $249 million. Five new interchanges are being built at 5400 South, 7000 South, 9000 South, 11400 South and 600 West. The interchanges at 600 West and 7000 South will be completed this year.

• Redwood Road from 12600 South to Bangerter Highway, $37.4 million. The last remaining two-lane segment of the road through Salt Lake County will be expanded to seven lanes. Construction will start in late April with completion in the fall.

• 10600 South interchange on northbound I-15, $23.8 million. The project includes building a crossing under 10600 South that connects the I-15 northbound off-ramp to Monroe Street. In addition, the bridge deck over I-15 will be resurfaced to provide a smoother driving surface and preserve the life of the structure. Construction will start in May with scheduled completion in winter 2018.

• 10600 South from Redwood Road to Jordan Gateway, $15 million. Improvements include an additional lane in each direction by removing the landscaped median, restriping the roadway and adding turn lanes at specific intersections. Construction starts midsummer with scheduled completion in winter 2018.

• 9000 South interchange on I-15, $4.67 million. Improvements include adding additional lanes to the ramps and widening 9000 South east of I-15 to Monroe Street. In addition, new lanes will be added to the on- and off-ramps and signal modifications will be made near the interchange. Construction starts in June with scheduled completion in August.

• 700 East from 7400 South to 9400 South, $2.8 million. Improvements include repaving 700 East between 7400 South and 9500 South. Raised medians and bike lanes will be added at specific turn locations. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in June with completion in the fall.

The following projects are planned for 2018:

• Southbound I-15 from 12300 South to S.R. 201, $175 million. UDOT plans to add a lane between the two points, as well as widen 7200 South from I-15 to Bingham Junction in Midvale. Modifications to the I-15 interchange at I-215 are also being considered to improve traffic flow. Construction schedule to be determined.

• 9000 South from State Street to 700 East, $13.8 million. Lanes will be added to 9000 South between State Street and 700 East. Construction schedule to be determined.